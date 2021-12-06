Health
RI residents tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus and West Nile virus
Rhode Island Health Department Confirmed that two residents were positive for the spread of the virus this fall. Infected mosquitoes.
Residents of Washington County in their early 60s West nile virus However, he was not hospitalized, the Ministry of Health said. This year was the second case of West Nile virus in Rhode Island.
Also, residents of Kent County Jamestown Canyon VirusHowever, according to the Ministry of Health, he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering. This was the first case of Jamestown Canyon virus on Rhode Island since 2013.
“Although it’s no longer a mosquito season on Rhode Island, recently identified cases of JCV and WNV have some simple precautions for health and safety when spending a good time outdoors with family and friends. It reminds me that it helps to keep up, “said Health Nicole Alexander Scott.
more:RI reports the first human case of West Nile virus since 2018
What is West Nile virus?
Those who tested positive for West Nile virus began to experience symptoms in the first week of September. The test was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October.
more:West Nile virus was first discovered in Rhode Island mosquitoes this summer
What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?
Symptoms of the West Nile virus include fever, headache, body pain, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph nodes and skin rashes.
What is the Jamestown Canyon Virus?
People with the Jamestown Canyon virus began to develop symptoms in mid-September and underwent a test submitted to the CDC in October.
What are the symptoms of Jamestown Canyon virus?
Symptoms of the Jamestown Canyon virus include fever, muscle aches, headaches, and malaise. In rare cases, it can cause more serious central nervous system disorders such as meningitis and encephalitis.
insect:How Climate Change Brings More Pests and Diseases to New England
For more information on mosquito-borne diseases in RI
For more information on mosquito-borne diseases Visit the Health Department website.
Detailed information Jamestown Canyon Virus When West nile virus It is available on the CDC website.
