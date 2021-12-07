WHO strongly advises convalescent plasma to treat Covid patients

Plasma specialist Catherine Severson recovered the coronavirus at the Central Seattle Donor Center in Northwest during the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington on September 2, 2020. I have a bag of recoverable plasma from the patient.

The World Health Organization issued a strong recommendation on Monday to administer convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19 patients, citing a study showing no improvement in treated patients. bottom.

In convalescent plasma therapy, plasma is provided by someone who has recovered from the virus and has been transferred to a patient who is fighting the virus in the hope that the donor’s antibodies will help fight the infection.

However, the WHO guideline development group is clear on important outcomes such as mortality and ventilator mortality in patients with non-severe, severe or severe illness, and resource requirements that are important in terms of cost and time of administration. There was no merit. “

According to the group, the treatment also faces practical challenges such as donor discovery and testing, plasma collection, storage and transportation.

Recommendations are based on 16 trials involving more than 16,000 patients with non-severe, severe, and severe Covid infections. The group said research on treatment should be conducted in randomized controlled trials. New recommendations can be found in the British Medical Journal.

February US Food and Drug Administration Reduced convalescent plasma emergency use authorization It is intended only for inpatients in the early stages of disease progression and for inpatients with immune system disorders who are unable to produce a strong antibody response.

“Plasma containing low levels of antibody has not been shown to be useful in COVID-19,” the FDA said in a revised emergency permit in February.