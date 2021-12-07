Health
WHO strongly advises convalescent plasma to treat Covid patients
Plasma specialist Catherine Severson recovered the coronavirus at the Central Seattle Donor Center in Northwest during the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington on September 2, 2020. I have a bag of recoverable plasma from the patient.
Lindsey Wasson | Reuters
The World Health Organization issued a strong recommendation on Monday to administer convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19 patients, citing a study showing no improvement in treated patients. bottom.
In convalescent plasma therapy, plasma is provided by someone who has recovered from the virus and has been transferred to a patient who is fighting the virus in the hope that the donor’s antibodies will help fight the infection.
However, the WHO guideline development group is clear on important outcomes such as mortality and ventilator mortality in patients with non-severe, severe or severe illness, and resource requirements that are important in terms of cost and time of administration. There was no merit. “
According to the group, the treatment also faces practical challenges such as donor discovery and testing, plasma collection, storage and transportation.
Recommendations are based on 16 trials involving more than 16,000 patients with non-severe, severe, and severe Covid infections. The group said research on treatment should be conducted in randomized controlled trials. New recommendations can be found in the British Medical Journal.
February US Food and Drug Administration Reduced convalescent plasma emergency use authorization It is intended only for inpatients in the early stages of disease progression and for inpatients with immune system disorders who are unable to produce a strong antibody response.
“Plasma containing low levels of antibody has not been shown to be useful in COVID-19,” the FDA said in a revised emergency permit in February.
The agency issued the original broader approval in an emergency for all inpatients in August 2020, when there were no other approved treatments for the virus. During the Trump administration, Secretary of Health and Welfare Alex Azar celebrated the use of plasma during the recovery period at the time as a “milestone achievement” to fight Covid.
Since then, the FDA has approved two Covid treatments. GileadWith the antiviral drug remdesivir in October 2020 RegeneronNext month’s antibody cocktail. PfizerThe two-dose vaccine was approved about a year ago.
NS National Institutes of Health in August He also said that convalescent plasma did not help patients in an NIH-supported study of more than 500 adult Covid patients at the University of Pittsburgh. According to NIH, the trial was discontinued in February because it was ineffective.
New England Journal of Medicine, iA study published last monthIt was found that convalescent plasma, when administered one week after the onset of symptoms, did not prevent disease progression in high-risk outpatients. Studies show that it also did not improve the clinical outcome of patients admitted later in the course of their illness.
However, this study found that convalescent plasma, when administered within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms, reduced disease progression in older outpatients.
With Pfizer Merck We are currently seeking an emergency use authorization for oral antivirals designed to reduce the risk of hospitalization by Covid.
