Health
According to a December 6 report, 46 coronaviruses outbreaks in schools in Michigan had 215 infections.
Last week, Michigan health officials identified 46 new COVID-19 outbreaks associated with schools from kindergarten to high school, infecting at least 215 students and staff.
The state continues to track another 511 ongoing school outbreaks with at least one additional case in the last 28 days. According to the latest school outbreak report published by the Ministry of Health on Monday, December 6, these outbreaks affected 7,184 students and staff.
In total, Michigan is tracking 557 active outbreaks as of Monday. This is an 11% reduction from last week when there were 627 known outbreaks.
Outbreaks are defined by the state health department as three or more cases with location and time links that indicate shared exposure outside the home.
Schools continue to be the most common setting for reported COVID-19 outbreaks. This is because less than 50% of students are vaccinated and only 222 school districts have a mask policy, compared to 311 school districts that do not have a mask policy. The CDC recommends a hierarchical approach to preventive strategies, including facilitating vaccination, wearing masks properly, ensuring physical distance, and facilitating disease screening and testing.
Of the 46 new school outbreaks, only one involved more than 10 students and staff. This is what happened to 20 students at Davison Middle School in Genesee County. The next thing that happened was:
- Unionville Sheavewing Elementary School in Tuscola County. Eight students and staff were infected.
- Ginser Elementary School in Kent County, where seven students were infected.
- West Utica Elementary School in Shelby Township. Seven students and staff were infected.
- Mackinaw High School in Saginaw, where seven students were infected.
- Cairo’s Highland Pines infected with seven students and staff.
As of this month, the state has not reported any university-related outbreaks. A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the high case rate in Michigan made it difficult to keep up with case investigations as a reason for the decline in reports.
They also showed that due to the higher vaccination rates on college campuses, the outbreaks are lower than in lower rates from kindergarten to high school.
Below is an online database that allows readers to search for outbreak data by school name or city or county. The number of infected people is the cumulative total since the first outbreak. (Note: Washtenaw County reports only cumulative totals for the last 28 days.)
Do you see the above database? click here..
Below is an interactive map showing both new and ongoing outbreaks listed in the Monday report. Hover your cursor over the dot to see the underlying data.
Can’t you see the map? click here..
Outbreak data for K-12 schools only includes cases where a student or staff member is infected at a school or school-related event. It does not include people infected with the virus outside of school.
The state has included this disclaimer in its data. “This information does not provide an overview of school-related outbreaks in Michigan, and the absence of an institution-specified outbreak does not provide evidence that the school has not actually experienced it. No. Outbreak. “
For more information on state-wide data, please visit: Click here for MLive’s coronavirus data page..
To find a vaccine near you, eligible residents should visit the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine website or visit the following URL: VaccineFinder.org.. Shots are available through healthcare systems, pharmacies, health departments, clinics, and other registered providers.
If you have a COVID-19 question that you would like to answer, [email protected] Will be considered in future MLive reports.
