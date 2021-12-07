Health
Michigan Health Department Updates School COVID-19 Quarantine Guidance
The Michigan Department of Health has updated quarantine recommendations for schools to prevent coronavirus infections and keep students in the classroom.
State health authorities continue to recommend universal masking in all schools from kindergarten to high school, but do not issue mask mandates and decide whether to apply such rules to individual school districts or counties. Let me decide.
Last month, health officials Public health recommendations The state is on the verge of a fourth coronavirus outbreak, so we recommend that all people over the age of 2 wear masks at indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.
There were 46 new coronavirus outbreaks across the state in schools from kindergarten to high school, and there were 511 ongoing outbreaks in these settings. Reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Monday.
NS Updated guidanceReleased on Friday, students exposed to coronavirus cases do not need to be quarantined at home, showing that they can stay in the classroom.
The quarantine guidelines for students exposed to the virus at school and asymptomatic are as follows:
- Fully vaccinated contacts without symptoms do not need to be isolated.
- If both unvaccinated and exposed and coronavirus-positive students were masked, contacts could wear the mask for 14 days after exposure and use the “stay test” strategy at school. You can participate in the activities of. The proposed strategy is to test every other day for 7 days after exposure.
- If unvaccinated and one or both students are unmasked and additional testing and mitigation strategies are used, contacts may participate in school activities at the discretion of the local health department. increase.
more:Right-wing group fights personal freedom to schools in Michigan
more:Michigan Senate Republican Approves Bill to Limit Students’ COVID-19 Vaccine, Mask Regulations
Students who test positive for the virus should not go to school and should be quarantined at home for 10 days after the onset of symptoms, or after a positive test if there are no symptoms.
According to MDHHS, people with COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should not participate in school or school activities and should be tested for the virus.
Health authorities encourage approved vaccinations for children ages 5 and older, and wear masks for testing to protect the safety of schools, children, staff and families.
They also encourage local health departments and schools to quickly isolate cases of coronavirus, identify close contact, and adopt quarantine policies to reduce the risk of infection.
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS Chief Medical Officer, said:
“We continue to encourage all eligible residents to obtain a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible because it is the best defense against the virus. Mask, distance, quarantine and quarantine. Are all additional strategies for maintaining the school and the public. Safe space. ”
more:Michigan’s new top document on pandemic response: “Neither should be political.”
more:Children 5-11 years old in Michigan have already been vaccinated with COVID-19: How to find an appointment
People are generally considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. Children aged 5 to 11 years can be vaccinated with two pediatric Pfizer vaccines, and children aged 12 to 17 can be vaccinated with two adult Pfizer vaccines.
MDHHS offers free school antigen testing supplies through the MI Safe Schools Testing Program. Schools and districts can request antigen test kits through the program.
Home exams can be purchased at grocery stores and pharmacies. Some home tests will be available at school through the junior high school district. To find a free community-based pop-up antigen testing location or coronavirus testing site, visit: www.michigan.gov/coronavirus..
