Moderna Booster Shots and Omicrons: CDC Guidance, Programs, Statistics You Should Know Today

Argi Febri Sugita / Getty Images



For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, Who When CDC website.

In response to the spread of Omicron variant, More vaccines are becoming weapons, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported today, Since this summer.Above 100 million people In the United States, which is eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer’s Moderna, the United States Double the COVID vaccine initiative, Includes booster shot management. (For President Joe Biden’s campaign, “Free” Home COVID-19 Test Kit When More travel rules For overseas travelers. )

“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boost immunization, and preventive efforts needed to protect against COVID-19.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention With guidance updated online. “Early data from South Africa suggest increased infectivity of the Omicron mutant and the potential for antigenic escape.” COVID variants Detected in 18 states So far.

CDC encourages booster shots for people 18 years and older 6 months after the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, and 2 months after the first dose Johnson & Johnson dose.

Much is not yet known about the vaccine’s response to the new Omicron variant, but as the vaccine’s effectiveness diminishes over time, medical professionals say booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer delayed the spread of COVID and were hospitalized. And believe it helps reduce deaths.

COVID-19 vaccine Highly effective To prevent hospitalization.For those who have not been vaccinated 10 times more likely to be hospitalized If infected.With Federal Vaccine Obligations Biden, suspended by court order, is looking to other means to administer booster shots.The government has also ordered 13 million courses Antiviral drug In anticipation of higher case load.

Here’s what you need to know about Moderna boosters, including dosages, side effects, and freeride methods. For more information, please see the latest information here. COVID-19 vaccine for children,What should I do Get the free COVID-19 test kit Immediately, how You can get on the booster reservation for free And what to know Breakthrough infections..



Playing:

Look at this:

COVID-19 Booster and Delta Variant: What You Need …

7:23



Do pregnant people need to get booster shots?

The COVID Booster recommendations apply to everyone over the age of 18 including pregnant people. In fact, the CDC encourages pregnant people to get the COVID vaccine-and boosters are half the total dose of the vaccine.

“People who are pregnant or recently pregnant are more likely to be ill with COVID-19 than those who are not pregnant.” CDC says On that website.

Recent studies have also shown that pregnant people are infected with COVID-19. High risk of stillbirth..

Is the Moderna Booster Shot the third dose?

Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now half the dose of the same vaccine used in the first two full shots. The goal is to supplement the vaccine prescription that enhances the body’s immune response to the virus and its variants. The Moderna booster approved by the CDC has a dose of 50 micrograms, but the first two shots were 100 micrograms each.

Moderna is also working on combination shots This year’s influenza vaccine and its COVID-19 booster vaccine are included, but are not currently available.

Sarah Tew / CNET



Does Moderna make Omicron booster shots?



Scientists are worried that Omicron variants may spread more rapidly than the currently mainstream Delta variants. Number of mutations in new strain compared to Delta.. Moderna is now Working on a booster vaccine unique to OmicronWith testing of the COVID-19 vaccine, which can protect against several mutants of coronavirus.

Like all other vaccine makers around the world, Moderna is testing the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron, but lab tests show how Moderna protects people from new variants. It may take several weeks before the evidence is shown.

As part of the booster test, Moderna is also investigating whether a 100 microgram booster provides better protection against Omicron mutants. That is, because the booster is currently prescribed, it is the third dose instead of the half dose.

If Moderna needs to create a new vaccine modified for the variant, it may be available in early 2022.

How do I know which pharmacy has a reservation for Moderna?

Boosters are available in approximately 80,000 locations nationwide, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. About 90% of Americans have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live.

NS Great free service In combination with the CDC, texting the zip code to the next number will send the information. 438829.. The response will indicate the location of the COVID-19 vaccine in your area and the brand you are using for a particular age group (for example, Moderna 18+). This saves you the trouble of making phone calls and appearing on appointments to make sure the booster of your choice isn’t available. This text can also provide a shortcut for booking directly from the phone screen.

You can also check Vaccines.gov Find out which vaccines are available where and call 800-232-0233 About vaccine information.



Playing:

Look at this:

What to do if you lose your vaccination card and how to do it …

3:00



How do I get a free ride to get a booster shot?

Lyft and Uber offer free rides to some people who need them. For more information, an easy way to access these links, Text function You can also go to the above Lyft.com/vax Or call Uber. 855-921-0033..

When do you get a booster shot?

If you have Pfizer or Moderna, you will be eligible for a booster vaccination 6 months after the date of your second vaccination on your vaccination card. The CDC and other health authorities are calling for boosters to be obtained as soon as qualified to keep the immune response against Omicron, Delta, and other coronavirus variants as strong as possible. Two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the time for booster immunization (see below).

On December 2, Biden also outlined plans for Medicare to reach 64 million people serving and AARP to contact 38 million senior members. Pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid also contact retailers who have been vaccinated when scheduling another dose.

Who can get the Moderna booster shot now?

As of November 19, all adults in the United States (aged 18+) are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They are eligible if at least 6 months have passed since they received their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Those who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster vaccination after 2 months.Adults are encouraged to get the booster doses they can use, even if that means. Vaccine booster mixing and matching (Detailed below) That is, you will get a booster shot that is different from the original vaccination.

What are the side effects of Moderna boosters?



According to the CDC, those who received the Moderna booster dose reported less response than after the second dose of the vaccine. In that study, the CDC found that 95% of people who received Moderna in the first round of vaccine shots chose Moderna as the booster dose.

Sarah Tew / CNET



Is it safe to combine vaccine and booster brands?Yes

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Mixing COVID-19 boosters, This means Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson in the United States. Anyone eligible for a booster can get one of the available brands of coronavirus vaccine. If you first received Johnson & Johnson, but have been receiving your first dose for more than two months, you can get a Moderna or Pfizer booster. If you received a Moderna or Pfizer on the first two shots, you can choose an available certified vaccine, including J & J, if you are eligible and more than six months have passed since the second shot.

Are Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shots Still Free?

All booster shots are free, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. However, depending on where you get the booster shot (for example, at your local pharmacy), you may be asked to record your insurance status. We may ask you to provide your health insurance card, such as your name, date of birth, and membership number. You will not be charged for COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots.

Need another COVID booster shot?

NS CDC updated guidance By 2022, some people with immunodeficiency will be able to get a fourth COVID-19 booster shot. It is unclear at this time whether other groups will need to receive a fourth dose, but guidance may change in the light of Omicron variants.

Learn more about coronavirus treatments and vaccines. Monoclonal antibody therapy, new Federal Vaccine Obligations When Why some people may not want a shot..

What does the Moderna Booster Shot do?

COVID-19 booster shots (from Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) outperformed the immune response, Breakthrough COVID-19 infection The effectiveness of the vaccine declines over time.

Recent research Pfizer When AstraZeneca Vaccines have shown that their efficacy may begin to decline after 6 months.Moderna said early data suggest that people vaccinated with the modelna vaccine in 2020 show a higher rate. Breakthrough COVID-19 infection It suggests the need for boosters to maintain higher levels of protection than those vaccinated this year.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.