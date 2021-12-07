Health authorities trying to respond after the “spike” of fentanyl death





OSHKOSH – Winnebago County Health Department is working on a response after eight people have died from an overdose of opioid fentanyl during the two weeks. This is a surge that the county has “never seen”. Stephanie Gildenvand, a community health strategist at the Winnebago County Health Department, said it was fentanyl, a morphine-like but synthetic opioid, based on early research. 50-100 times stronger — It was part of the cause of all eight deaths. Gyldenvand said that over the past two years, fentanyl has played a greater role behind death from overdose. In 2019, fentanyl was part of the death toll from overdose in 11 people. By 2020, that number had increased to 28. Related:In Wisconsin, drug overdose mortality increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. These northeastern counties were the worst hit. Related:State reports show a correlation between increased drug overdose and coronavirus pandemics The trend toward increased mortality from overdose is a pattern across countries and states. Researcher found In 2020, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdose deaths, up 30% from the previous year.Wisconsin Health Services Department report In the first few months after the COVID-19 pandemic, we found a 47% increase in suspicious opioid overdose. Gyldenvand said fentanyl is mixed with other drugs like cocaine and stimulants, and people may not know they are taking opiates. She cites this as the reason for the increased deaths from overdose. “More and more fentanyl is bound to these substances, and people are very unaware of the presence of fentanyl in the medicines they are taking,” Gyldenvand said. Although drug deaths in Winnebago County are declining year by year, Gyldenvand said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated stress, mental health and drug use throughout the region. This may be part of the reason for the increased overdose. Gyldenvand said Winnebago Public Health is “strengthening” some of its programs in response to the recent surge. Gildenvand said the county is focusing on distributing more Narkan, a drug that can undo opioid overdose, in the community. She also said the county is trying to distribute a fentanyl test strip that can detect fentanyl and inform people if the drug they are using has fentanyl. Gildenvand said the surge has begun conversations within the county, but many organizations are gathering to find ways to better respond to substance abuse. “We are different to support those who are recovering, to support those who are recovering, and to provide some of these harm reduction strategies to keep people alive and help. As a community, we really see what we can do with the method. We need it. “ Please contact Bremen Keasey (920-570-5614 or [email protected]). Follow him on Twitter @Keasinho..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenorthwestern.com/story/news/local/oshkosh/2021/12/06/health-officials-looking-respond-after-spike-fentanyl-deaths/8844542002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos