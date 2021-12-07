Health
First Texas Case of Omicron COVID-19 Mutant Reported
Sign up for briefs, Our daily newsletter keeps our readers up to date with the most important Texas news.
Texas has identified the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 mutant. This is a stock flagged as follows: Potentially more infectious State health officials said on Monday, including the Delta mutants that are responsible for the surge that is still happening nationwide, rather than what happened before.
According to the Texas Department of Health and the county, this variant was identified in a woman in Harris County in her 40s in Texas. Judge Lina Hidalgo..
Despite remaining high on state and federal health authorities radar, many questions still surround Omicron.
Early indicators suggest that this subspecies is highly contagious, but will it infect people at a faster rate than the Delta subspecies, which represents almost all cases currently active in Texas? I’m still not sure. Little is known about the severity of the disease caused by the Omicron mutant.
It can also take Another month, Experts say to understand how effective vaccines or innate immunity are against Omicron variants.
Other unknowns include how sick it is, how it infects them, and whether it is milder or more aggressive than the delta mutant.
According to Hidalgo, the female with the mutation has no recent travel history.
Confirmation of arrival in Texas was not surprising to state health officials, as Omicron has been in circulation in other countries for several weeks.
First case of Omicron mutant in the United States Reported in California on Wednesday.. Since then, more cases have occurred in other states, including Newyork and Minnesota.
Texas Health Authority Already on the lookout Holiday spikes are possible, whether due to Delta, Omicron, or other varieties, and are seeking more Texas people to get the vaccine. As of December 1, about 55% of Texas has been fully vaccinated.
“Prevention is important and vaccination remains our best preventive tool,” said Chris Van Dusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Health.
Federal health authorities are also encouraging qualified vaccinated adults to take booster shots to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19. Only 18.5% of fully vaccinated Texas received booster shots, according to state health figures.
Texas hospitals have had a fatal surge of two years, Summer waves The number of deaths and hospitalizations in which a record number of ICUs reached capacity.
A wave of illness worse than Delta will put further pressure on already growing resources — but if the pandemic is a milder form of illness, it’s hospital capacity and Texas. May not have much of an impact on the effects of the pandemic.
“For now, at least for us, it’s been 100% delta for a few weeks,” said Dr. Randall Olsen, medical director at the Molecular Diagnostic Institute at the Houston Methodist Hospital. .. “Delta has surpassed all the other variants it had before. [omicron] … you need to find a foothold and if it succeeds, you need to replace the delta as the main cause [of new cases].. To do that, you have to be a substantial pathogen. “
Early signs of whether it is possible are mixed.
Variant identified In more than 20 countries Within last month. But so far, there have been no deaths associated with Omicron.A South African doctor who was instrumental in identifying early cases said that the symptoms of Omicron patients so far Mild.. and, Early indicators Booster shots help protect against Omicron.
At the same time, hospitalized Soared In the last few weeks in the South African state where Omicron was first identified — and Where the new stock overtakes the delta variant Prevalence of new cases there.South African Infectious Disease Expert Told reuters On Tuesday, Omicron shows signs of being highly contagious.
It also caught the attention of the World Health Organization last week because of the unusually large number of mutations in the structure of the Omicron variant, which are unique and can increase the chances of the structure spreading to the virus.
Scientists still don’t know where the variant came from.
Omicron 5 COVID-19 variants Currently labeled as a “variant of concern” by WHO. In short, their genetic composition can cause large-scale surges and worsen the course of a pandemic.
The most potent to date is the highly contagious delta variant, which infects people faster than any other strain and prevents other variants from spreading widely.
yet The most popular variant in the world, Delta infuriates unvaccinated communities both in Texas and across the country during the summer, Case, Hospitalizations and daily deaths that reached some of the highest levels of pandemic.
A delta variant discovered in India in late 2020, First identified in the United States in MarchAccording to experts, it is a variant that is currently responsible for the increased number of cases and hospitalizations found in western Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and so on.
“This is [omicron] Dr. Jason Bowling, an epidemiologist at University Health in San Antonio, said: “For a while, it was all Delta, Delta, Delta …
“There may be new children in the block.”
Kailyn Rhone contributed to this story.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2021/12/06/texas-omicron-covid-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]