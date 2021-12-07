First COVID Omicron Case Reported in Harris County, Texas





Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the woman hasn’t traveled recently and lives in the northwestern part of the county.

Harris County, Texas — A woman in her 40s COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection), According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.. According to Hidalgo, the woman lives in the northwestern part of the county and has never traveled recently. The Texas Department of Health said it was the first case reported in the state. Related: List: Where are Omicron cases confirmed in the United States? “It’s normal for the virus to mutate, and given the rapid spread of Omicron in southern Africa, it’s not surprising that Omicron appeared here,” said Dr. John Hellerstett, DSHS Commissioner. increase. “By continuing preventive strategies such as vaccination and wearing a mask when you are around someone you are not living with, keeping a social distance, washing your hands, and being tested when you have symptoms. , Can slow the spread of the virus and end the virus. Pandemic. “ After the announcement of Hidalgo Health officials in Houston have announced that the variant was found in wastewater at eight of the city’s 39 treatment facilities... Related: COVID-19 Omicron mutant detected in Houston wastewater Why are experts worried about Omicron mutants when we still know very little about it? The simple answer is that some of what we know is not good. According to a South African survey Omicron COVID variant It can cause reinfection at least 3 times more than Delta. This means that the Omicron mutation appears to be able to infect people who are already immune from previous COVID infections. It can explain how Omicron is spreading. NEW: A female in her 40s from Northwest Harris County, who has not recently traveled, was tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself and our community from this virus is to vaccinate and boost it. Take a shot ➡️ https://t.co/qS98pi06fL -Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) December 7, 2021 Scientists believe that the vaccine remains the most effective defense against serious illness and death, but researchers say that thanks to the number and type of mutations Omicron has, the vaccine I believe it will be less effective. U.S. health officials said on Sunday that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the country, while early signs may be less dangerous than Delta, which continues to cause a surge in hospitalizations. Said suggesting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, told CNN’s State of the Union address that scientists need more information before they can conclude on the severity of Omicron. .. “So far, the severity doesn’t seem to be that high,” Fauci said. “But you really need to be careful before you decide that it’s not as serious as Delta, or that it doesn’t cause a serious illness.” Mr. Forch said the Biden administration is considering lifting travel bans on non-citizens entering the United States from several African countries. Imposed due to the explosion of a variant of Omicron in the region, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has blown up measures such as “travel apartheid.” “Hopefully, we could lift the ban within a fairly reasonable period of time,” Forch said. “We are all very terrible about the difficulties posed to South Africa as well as other African countries.” Omicron was detected in about one-third of US states by Sunday, including the northeast, south, Great Plains, and west coast. Wisconsin and Missouri were one of the latest states to identify cases. However, Delta is still the predominant mutation, accounting for more than 99% of cases and causing a surge in hospitalization in the north. A team of National Guard was dispatched to support the overwhelming hospitals in western New York, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker took non-urgent scheduled procedures for hospitals with limited patient capacity. I have issued an urgent order to reduce it. See more coronavirus stories on the KHOU 11 YouTube channel:

