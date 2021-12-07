Omicron FAQ: 8 Important Things You Should Know Today About The New COVID Variant

Sarah Tew / CNET



For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, Who When CDC website.

With Omicron variant Regarding the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which is currently confirmed in 18 states, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the number of cases “is likely to increase.” Although it is a delta variant of COVID Accounts for 99.9% of cases in the United States, Warrensky is from ABC This Sunday, Omicron is spreading rapidly. “What we still don’t know is how contagious it is,” she said.

Correspondingly, the number of vaccinations given is increasing, Total number of shots given It was the best since the beginning of this summer last week.

There was more Reported 5.2 million deaths With COVID-19 all over the world.

In the United States, President Joe Biden has doubled the spread of vaccines, Booster shot Until more information is available. Experts can take a few weeks to know exactly how contagious Omicron is and whether it can cause more serious illnesses than other mutations in the virus. Is warned.

So far, the COVID-19 vaccine has Highly effective People who have not been vaccinated to prevent hospitalization and death 10 times more likely to be hospitalized If infected. Vaccine manufacturers are optimistic that current vaccines licensed for use in the United States will also provide some protection against Omicron.

Here are eight important things you need to know about Omicron today. For more information on COVID boosters, here’s a quick trick Get a reservation and a free ride..Here’s how you get it right away Free COVID test kit And details Vaccine mixing and matching..



Omicron has been identified in 18 states in the United States

First, Minnesota and California. Currently, this variant is found in 18 states across the country. From Hawaii and Louisiana to Missouri and New York.. The United States and other countries were already preparing for an increase in case roads as more people gathered indoors due to cold weather and holiday gatherings. Forecasts for the winter surge of the predominant delta variant now add to concerns about the epidemic of Omicron.

Omicron could become Europe’s leading COVID variant in a few months

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Omicron could become the most common variant of COVID in a few months in Europe.

“Mathematical modeling shows that Omicron VOC is expected to cause more than half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU / EEA within the next few months.” NS December 2nd briefing (PDF).

Scientists studying the Omicron variant in South Africa, where it was first reported to the World Health Organization, said it was widespread. More than twice as fast as the Delta variant.. However, what is not yet known is whether the vaccine will spread faster if the vaccine is less effective against this strain, or for other reasons, the mutation will make it easier to spread among people. NS Cited studies The New York Times has not yet been published or peer-reviewed.

Omicron is similar to the mutation in the Delta variant

COVID uses peplomer proteins in its structure to latch into cells.Omicron More mutations than delta variants, At least will be considered Twice as contagious as previous strains.. It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more or less contagious than Delta, but the presence of those mutations is one cause of concern.

That may be one of the reasons countries around the world have Prohibition of travel from some countries With Southern Africa Tightening travel restrictions This includes a negative COVID test 24 hours before travel, regardless of vaccination status.

It is not clear how current vaccines respond to Omicron

Scientists are testing whether Omicron can cause breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people and reinfection in people who have antibodies from previous COVID-19 infections. increase. It can take a couple of weeks for sufficient test data to show how effective the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines are in protecting against Omicron mutations. However, scientists hope that current vaccines will continue to protect against new mutants.

Ugur Sahin, co-founder of BioNTech, said: Interview with Reuters November 30th. BioNTech collaborated with Pfizer Create one of the vaccines approved in the United States.

Nevertheless, the fact that Omicron rapidly mutated and spread rang at least one alarm bell.

“The emergence of highly mutated Omicron variants underscores how dangerous and unstable our situation is,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes, World Health Organization leader. Said on November 29th..

COVID PCR test can identify Omicron variants



Most PCR tests to identify the presence of COVID-19 in the body are free (the main exception is the COVID test for overseas travel). Therefore, the good news is that the existing nasal swab test has detected the Omicron variant. So far, no blood tests or other steps are required.

“Fortunately for us, the PCR we use primarily detects this very rare variant with a very large constellation of mutations,” said Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Uchi said on November 29th. Press conference..

Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson rate Plan B

modern: Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton Told the BBC Hundreds of people in his company are investigating the effectiveness of booster immunization with current vaccines and their variants. Moderna is also testing a COVID-19 vaccine that can protect against several variants of the coronavirus that are considering an omicron-specific booster vaccine. If Moderna needs to make a modified new vaccine for that variant, it could be available in early 2022, Burton said.

Pfizer: A Pfizer spokeswoman said the company “is continuously focused on monitoring new variants that may escape vaccine protection.” A spokeswoman said Pfizer could develop and manufacture bespoke vaccines for its variants in about 100 days.

Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson Said In collaboration with scientists in South Africa and around the world, we have evaluated the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variants and have begun developing new vaccines designed for Omicron as needed.

Booster shots and vaccines are encouraged to help prevent the spread of Omicron

December 2, Biden Plans to protect the United States from Omicron variants This winter. Included:

An outreach program for contacting people who are eligible to receive booster shots.

make Home COVID test is “free” for everyone

More stringent travel restrictions that require a negative COVID test 24 hours before departure.

Paid leave for federal workers to get booster shots.

protection Antiviral drugs as a treatment

Over the next 100 days, we will send another 200 million COVID vaccines to international countries (280 million have already been sent).

Omicron is pronounced like these

who Assign Greek letters A major COVID variant that makes it easier for the general public to remember and pronounce various mutations in the virus. When first announced Search interest In Greek letters, “Omicron” and “Omega” rose as people searched for information about new varieties.So far, I’ve heard a new Omicron variant pronounced by a global health leader as follows: OH-me-cron, OH-mih-cron When OH-my-cron (Some of this can be summarized Ancient Greek).

For additional COVID guidance, you need to know the following: New travel ban, Method Keep the vaccine card On your phone and you Lost vaccine card..

