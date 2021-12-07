Minnesota ICU bed use reaches the highest level of pandemic

No new COVID-19 cases containing the Omicron coronavirus variant were reported in Minnesota on Monday, but the predominant delta variant caused many problems in the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota increased to 1,570 on Friday, including 346 in intensive care. The state reported a 98% occupancy in the adult intensive care unit, including the highest COVID and non-COVID patients in the pandemic.

Andrew, a hospitalist and M Health Fairview COVID-19 compliant leader, said Minnesota could reduce the burden by obtaining COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and limiting opportunities for virus exposure in rallies and crowds. Dr. Olson said. Of the 307 COVID-19 patients in the system hospital, 72% are unvaccinated.

“I think life can last, but you can’t pretend that nothing is happening,” he said.

Minnesota leaders are closely watching the signs of a COVID-19 surge as a result of the virus epidemic during Thanksgiving. The state-reported positive rate for the COVID-19 diagnostic test rose to 10.4% for the first time in two weeks, above the high risk threshold of 10% for substantial virus spread. However, the impact of the holiday remains unclear, as prices date back to the seven days leading up to November 26th.

The state is also monitoring additional infections involving Omicron. Omicron was labeled as a variant of concern after being identified in South Africa because it spreads rapidly and may evade immunity from previous infections or vaccinations.

“We still don’t know how this will affect the pandemic,” said Dr. Andrew Badley, an infectious disease specialist who heads the Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Research Task Force, on Monday. “There are some reports that the Omicron mutant has a lower disease penetration rate, which means that people get less from it. If that’s true, that’s very good.”

On the other hand, Omicron can cause so many infections that hospitalization can increase even with a low incidence of serious illness, he said. Monoclonal antibody therapy may not work well for Omicron infections, but Budley says it is likely to bring some benefits.

Last week, Minnesota reported one of the country’s first Omicron cases in a man in Hennepin County who traveled to New York for the convention in late November. State surveillance found seven other potential Omicron cases, but genomic sequencing revealed that four were mutant-free. The other three results are pending.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Monday data show that the Delta mutant is the predominant strain in Minnesota, with the highest new infection rates in the United States over the past seven days.

The Minnesota Health Department reported an additional 38 COVID-19 deaths and 6,122 coronavirus infections on Monday, increasing the pandemic total to 9,654 deaths and 933,025 infections.

Nursing home staff shortages have contributed to hospital pressure, and there is no place to send patients who are ready to leave but too weak to go home. Backups can even be seen in emergency departments where COVID-19 and other patients in need of long-term care are waiting for inpatients to open their beds for hours and days.

“There is no choice at this point, but it’s much less secure than in an inpatient ward,” Olson said.

The state responded Monday by opening a fourth alternative care site in the Benedict Living Community in Hastings’ Regina. The 17-bed site works with the Brenard, St. Paul, and Shakopee sites to provide temporary care to patients after hospitalization.

Governor Tim Walz also announced that 50 specially trained members of the Minnesota Guard will arrive on Tuesday to assist in staffing nursing homes in New Hope, Onamia and Fergus Falls. A new training program has also begun to place 1,000 certified nursing assistants in long-term care facilities by January 31st.

“We will continue to deploy all the resources available to support overworked and understaffed doctors, nurses and long-term care staff who have been at the forefront of this pandemic for nearly two years,” Walz said. I am saying.

Hospitals in Minnesota have also reduced the number of beds due to staffing pressure, but the loss due to mandatory vaccines has been reported to be small. HealthPartners reported that workers are 99% in compliance with their obligation to apply for vaccination or exemption. Of the 133 workers who took 30 days of unpaid leave that missed the deadline on October 29, 70 had completed their duties by the end of November and 63 had not returned to work.

Large Minnesota hospitals accepted the majority of COVID-19 patients earlier this fall, but Twin Cities Hospital’s share increased from 47% on November 1st to 56%.

Mercy Hospital serves the busiest and most populous metropolitan areas with COVID-19 quantities, as well as rural counties with low immunization rates. The hospital had an average of 122 COVID-19 inpatients per day for seven days starting November 19 between the Coon Rapids and Fridley campuses. Two-thirds of the 31 ICU patients were also infected with COVID-19.

The hospital has postponed surgery, but it must also be postponed a month or two ago, hoping that the pandemic wave will be alleviated by now. Dr. Ryan Els, Vice President of Medical Care at Mercy, said an increasing number of patients are returning home with rehabilitation instructions and outpatient support, including COVID-19 patients returning home with oxygen supplementation.

Fully vaccinated Minnesota breakthrough infections continue to occupy an increasing share of the pandemic wave. Health officials believe that six months after vaccination, immunity begins to weaken, endangering early recipients and requiring booster immunity.

Vaccinated people accounted for 42% of infections during the five weeks from October 3 to November 6, compared to only 31% from May to September.

The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths make up only one-third of the state’s population, but involve unvaccinated Minnesota. The 133 COVID-19 deaths reported during the week beginning October 31 included 85 unvaccinated.

“The hospitalizations of vaccinated patients are starting to increase slightly,” Else said. “But what we see is that vaccinated patients have much better results.”