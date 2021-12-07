Description: What is the difference between Booster Shot and the additional Covid-19 vaccine?

With Omicron Variant of COVID-19 When spread across the country, the need for booster shots and additional jabs may feel more urgent than ever.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) will meet on Monday to discuss immunization issues in children and the administration of additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals. The Committee of Experts will also develop a comprehensive policy on both additional Covid-19 vaccine doses and child immunization, based on information from NK Arora, chair of the Covid-19 Task Force in India. Is expected.

“This policy deals with who needs the vaccine, when and how. This needs to be seen in the context of the emergence of new variants, and over time, more information about it. You will get it. Therefore, the relevance and efficacy of current vaccines will become clear over time, “says Arora.

What is the additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine?

To improve the response to the first vaccine series, people with a moderate or severely weakened immune system are given an additional dose, originally called a third dose. The term “third dose” was used to refer to boosters of two mRNA vaccines, but people who received Johnson & Johnson’s “single dose” vaccine may also be eligible for vaccinations based on: Because of this, it is now the term “bulk vaccination”. Their immune system.

People with weakened immunity may not be able to develop sufficient immunity after two vaccinations.Therefore, additional doses may improve their protection against the novel coronavirus..

What is a booster shot?

Booster shots are nothing more than a means of strengthening the immune system against specific pathogens. It could be the exact same original vaccine, in which case the goal is to increase the scale of protection by producing more antibodies.

Booster shots are additional doses after the protection provided by the original shot begins to diminish over time. Usually, you will get a booster after the immunity from the first dose begins to decline naturally. Boosters are designed to help people maintain their immune levels longer. What Booster Shot does is to give an important signal to re-engage the memory cell when a virus attacks.

So what’s the difference between the two?

Covid-19 boosters are given when a person completes a vaccine series, and protection against the virus declines over time. Some details will vary depending on the original series you had.

However, additional doses are given to people with moderate to severely weakened immune systems. This additional dose is intended to improve the response of immunocompromised people to the first vaccine series. Experts state that by providing such beneficiaries with a third dose, an immune response similar to that of a generalized healthy population can be matched.

Therefore, a third dose of Covid-19 is provided to people with immune vulnerabilities. cancer Patients (patients in remission or receiving chemotherapy) or patients who have undergone an organ transplant. These can only be provided on a case-by-case basis and are not subject to public release.

Are there any differences in their dosages?

The additional Covid dose is the “complete” dose of the vaccine, but the third dose is expected to only expand the scope, so the amount of booster shots currently offered will be smaller. ..

Experts also suggest that there may be some differences in the expected side effects. Booster shots have given us an idea of ​​the same higher intensity or symptoms that we may experience with a second dose. However, it is not yet known how serious and safe the third dose is.

Newsletter | Click to see the best explainers of the day in your inbox