Workers getting duty using fake vaccine cards





SALT LAKE CITY — I’ve heard that underage college students are trying to enter the bar with a fake ID. Is it possible that the vaccine card will be the new coveted illegal ID? From nightclubs and restaurants to concerts and athletic meet, the identification of the required COVID-19 vaccination is becoming more common. But are all those cards presented by friends, strangers, and colleagues? According to a survey released in November, 28% of unvaccinated workers “to some extent or strongly consider lying or documenting the COVID vaccination status in order to continue working. I will do it. “ read: Utah reports 3,457 COVID cases, killing 32 people on the weekend after Omicron’s arrival Drew Scown, FBI director special agent, said fraudsters consider paper cards to be cash and have become popular during pandemics. “Whenever there is an opportunity to make money illegally, there will be people who take advantage of it,” Scown said. FOX 13 has discovered a duplicated blank COVID vaccine record card for sale on social media. There is also an international certificate for vaccine advertising, “COVID-19 Proof”, on the cover page. This is one of many certificates sold on Amazon. Compared to a driver’s license, passport, or even a $ 1 bill, the vaccination card design is simple and easy to duplicate. When asked why it wasn’t official to the Utah Department of Health, spokesman Tom Hudachiko replied that the cards were designed and distributed by the CDC and that the State Department of Health has nothing to do with them. I did. According to the FBI, trying to circumvent the rules is a criminal offense, and duplicating a vaccine record card is a violation of federal law. In March of this year, the FBI sent a PSA explaining the dangers of tampering with federal documents. This is a violation that can be punished with a fine and imprisonment of up to 5 years. look: A strict travel ban for travelers to the United States will come into effect on Monday Then, in July, a 41-year-old woman in Napa, California, was first charged with tampering with a vaccine card. Further arrested. Among them was a registered nurse working at a veterans’ hospital in Detroit. She was charged with stealing genuine COVID-19 vaccination record cards and selling them online for $ 150- $ 200 each. A woman in Illinois was also arrested in Hawaii and accused of tampering with her vaccine card to skip state forced quarantine for unvaccinated visitors. It’s possible that the prize was that you misspelled the “Moderna” on the card. Agent Skawn says the activity was discovered in Utah, but no one in Beehive has been charged yet. He added that the best way they know about illegal activity is to tip off. He also warns all Utahns not to buy, sell or trade illegal documents.

