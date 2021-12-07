Distt-level microlab for genome monitoring of Covid-19





Geneva-based FIND is a global diagnostic alliance and has partnered with the Delhi-based Institute for Genome Integrated Biology (IGIB) to enhance surveillance of Covid-19 in India’s genomic sequences. We have established “Micro Labs” at the district level to improve our decision-making ability. MicroLabs can sequence, analyze, and interpret sequenced data in a minimum amount of time. With the advent of Omicron, a robust genome monitoring system has become important. Point of care genomic sequencing is essential for tracking viral evolution. In addition to supporting Covid-19’s public health decision-making, building a point-of-care sequence function will have widespread impact on short-term and long-term pandemic measures, according to a joint statement by IGIB and FIND. IGIB is part of the Indian Science and Industry Research Council (CSIR) network of publicly funded research institutes. FIND is funded by governments, charities, commercial enterprises, academic research institutes, and international public health institutions. “Omicron has shown how important genomic sequencing is to monitor the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to quickly identify new mutations and notify public health activities locally and globally. Based on a proven track record of diagnostic enhancement in India and a sequencing program established by FIND, this partnership with CSIR-IGIB brings sequencing capabilities closer to patients, reduces response times and ensures everyone’s safety. You can, “says Dr. .Sanjay Sarin, Vice President, Access, FIND. “MicroLabs-based pathogen genome sequencing brings laboratories to people, enables rapid detection of mutants, and prioritizes sequencing of clinically relevant samples, thereby MegaLabs (high throughput). Advances in a “hub-and-spoke” model of genome surveillance consisting of both sequencing) and MicroLabs (high priority sequencing). This is especially important as it advances towards port of entry surveillance to track Omicron’s entry into India. In addition to VOCs (variant of concern), it is equally important for CSIR-IGIB Principal Investigator Dr. Rajesh Pandey to understand the genomic mutations that underlie vaccination breakthroughs, and the MicroLabs network. Worth tracking through. This partnership is expected to incorporate next-generation sequences into a broader national disease monitoring framework and provide strategic guidance for informing data analysis, management, and sharing. It provides a platform for knowledge sharing and lessons learned to inform national capacity building efforts and policy guidance. India does not allow private laboratories to perform genomic testing of Covid-19 samples. A consortium of government agencies has the sole right to carry out such tests. The CSIR agency is part of this network.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fortuneindia.com/enterprise/distt-level-microlabs-for-genomic-surveillance-of-covid-19/106317 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos