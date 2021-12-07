Health
Children who do not have sufficient health insurance
- According to a new study, one-third of children in the United States do not have sufficient health insurance.
- Researchers say that children whose families have private insurance are likely to be uninsured.
- They say that families with private insurance may face out-of-pocket costs and other costs and may discourage going to the doctor for preventive care.
- According to experts, families can help reduce their health care costs by opening a health savings account, using telemedicine, and using mail-order prescription plans.
Children with private health insurance may find it better than children with public health insurance such as Medicaid.
However, the opposite may be true.
Children with private health insurance are three times more likely to be uninsured than children with public insurance. research Published today by the American Academy of Pediatrics on December 6th.
Researchers came to this conclusion by analyzing the data from National Survey on Child Health 2016-2019..
They reported that about two-thirds of children in the United States had adequate health insurance. As a result, one-third (about 23 million children) are not insured.
Between 2016 and 2019, that number increased by 11%, with more than 2 million children.
According to researchers, “uninsured” means that even if your child has health insurance, it does not fully meet your medical needs.
They may not have access to quality medical professionals.In addition, some policies High deduction amount, Out-of-pocket, and annual out-of-pocket costs, the family may avoid or limit travel to a doctor or abandon medical tests, care, or prescriptions.
Why is this happening?
“This is a relatively new issue.” Michael Botta, PhD, former adviser to the Office of Management and Budget, and co-founder of Sesame, a direct patient care company.
He said health insurance providers are trying to lower costs as health insurance premiums rise. They sometimes do that by offering plans with higher deductions and out-of-pocket limits. Employees may also be responsible for paying compensation for partners and children.
“Previously, if children were commercially insured, they were considered” homeless. ” However, the meaning of insuring has changed. Premiums and deductions continue to grow, and it’s unheard of for families to have a $ 17,000 out-of-pocket limit. This is not affordable for most families, “Botta told Healthline.
Routine care may be more affordable, but professional care may not.
NS Vaccination program for children We provide all recommended vaccines for children under the age of 19 who are eligible for Medicade, do not have health insurance, cannot afford to pay their own premiums, or are Native American or Alaska Natives.
In addition, most insurance plans are covered Recommended vaccine For free. Public insurance plans most often cover recommended vaccines.
“For families buying health insurance on health market exchanges, subsidies can help premiums, but they don’t reduce deductions,” Botta explained.
Family members who are not eligible for the subsidy may choose a plan with a higher deduction and a higher out-of-pocket limit due to the more affordable premiums.
Botta is considering a high deductible plan and suggests paying some costs at your own expense. This may save you money.
“Doctors and medical facilities are often willing to negotiate better prices if they are paying cash,” he said. “By doing this, you can pay less than if you had insurance. Request a tariff, compare costs, and find a doctor.”
Here are other ways families can save money:
- We provide preventive care. Be sure to go to a “well visit” or annual health checkup to get the vaccine. This reduces the chances of getting sick and requiring professional care.
- Talk to your employer about setting up a Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA). These programs allow you to secure pre-tax money for medical expenses. If your employer isn’t happy, go to your bank and find out about setting it up yourself.
“Families with private and employer-based insurance should strive to choose a hospital with a funding gap program,” he said. Gail Trauco, RN, BSN-OCN, Atlanta-based patient rights advocate.
These programs provide money to cover amounts not covered by insurance.
“NS Children’s miracle network There are 170 hospitals nationwide. Children receiving treatment and care at any of these hospitals can apply for the program. For children with cancer St. Jude Children’s Hospital We provide treatment, travel, housing and food to patients and their families, “Traco told Healthline.
She also said that prescription services may lower the price you pay for your medicine. Mail order prescriptions may further reduce your costs.
“Most major pharmaceutical companies have patient support programs. Links to information about these programs, such as eligibility and application process, can be found on their website,” Trauco said.
TelemedicineBecame mainstream during the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, can reduce travel expenses and the time parents have to take time off from work. The cost of seeing a doctor for telemedicine may also be lower.
“Out-of-pocket costs can quickly increase, and out-of-pocket costs can make families financially crippled,” Trauco said. “Organize, develop and advocate. Know the policy limits. Create an action plan. Resources are available and families need to seek and use them. Your voice. please use it.”
..
