Health
Omicron coronavirus variants may be more contagious and less risky
Early reports from South Africa Omicron Coronavirus variants are much more contagious and cause milder illness than previous variants, but experts warn that definitive data are not available for weeks.
Dr. Warner Green, director of the HIV Treatment Research Center at the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco, said:
Cases of COVID-19 in Gauteng, South Africa are doubling daily, with 75% of infections being due to Omicron. The number of hospitalizations is also increasing weekly.
But so far, there has been no increase in deaths or inpatients requiring oxygen, Mr Green said in a phone call with reporters Monday.
Currently, the global epicenter of Omicron cases is the Tshwane district of Gauteng, northeast of Johannesburg. According to the South African Medical Research Council, the number of cases has increased exponentially in recent weeks.
Early clinical reports from Houten’s hospital have come out, Green said, and they are encouraged.
“It looks like a very infectious virus, but it may not be as virulent or pathogenic as the Delta mutant,” he said. However, more data is needed to reach a firm conclusion.
The atmosphere of the hospital is different this time, but Dr. Fareed Abdullah of the Research Council wrote: director Saturday.
In all three COVID-19 waves to date in the country, “COVID wards provide the majority of patients with some form of oxygenation through the constant sound of high-flow nasal oxygen devices or the alarm sound of a ventilator. I was recognized for receiving it. “
Abdullah is not yet convinced that what is being seen today will allow us to know if Omicron is milder.
“This could be due to the usual delay between case and death, and trends will become more apparent in the coming weeks,” he wrote.
Omicron is a recently discovered variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. It was first detected in southern Africa and was named a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on 26 November.
As of Monday, it has been detected in more than 38 countries. One-third of the states of the United States..
Risk of reinfection with Omicron
Omicron had more than 50 mutations It seems to be much more contagious than the delta variant.
How well the disease spreads is defined by its basic reproduction number and is sometimes written as Rt.
For measles, the number is 12-18. That is, an average of 12 to 18 people with measles are infected. The number of COVID-19 was initially estimated to be between 1.4 and 2.4. World Health Organization..
The Rt of the Omicron variant seems to be about 3.5. Trevor BedfordFollowed by an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.
Where did the coronavirus omicron variant come from? Scientists suggest that it has evolved alone.
“These are still very early estimates, and all of this will be clearer as we get comparable estimates from different regions in different ways,” Bedford tweeted. Said that the data used by was from South Africa.
“Even Rt of 3 is very high,” he wrote. “We hope that our previous immunity will be protected from serious consequences, but we are very worried about the magnitude of the epidemic wave in the United States and around the world.”
Paper published on Thursday Data from South Africa’s National Notification Medical Condition Monitoring System Previous infection with COVID-19 was found to be less protective against ocmicron than the beta and delta mutants.
This unpeer-reviewed paper focused on the risk of reinfection. In this study, it is estimated that Omicron can cause twice as much reinfection as previous variants.
“It was only a matter of time”:How San Francisco Scientists Discovered the First Case of Omicron COVID-19 Mutant in the United States
Overall, news about the infectivity and pathogenicity of variants can be good news, with the understanding that certainty is weeks ahead, according to experts.
“In fact, it would be great if Omicron crowded the Delta. If Omicron was a low-pathogenic virus, that would be very good news for humankind,” Green said.
Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said it also makes sense for the virus to evolve in a less dangerous direction.
“Killing you never benefits the virus,” he said. “All viruses want to catch a cold. Give you a snuff while infecting others.”
