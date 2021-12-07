6.4 million people in the UK remain completely unvaccinated despite being qualified, data show





More than 10 percent of the UK’s vaccinated population has not yet received the first dose, according to data analyzed by Me.. Despite being qualified, about 6.4 million people have not yet taken their first dose. Major cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham are one of the cities with the highest percentage of unvaccinated people in the country. Approximately 1.4 million unvaccinated people are 12 to 15 years old who have not yet received the first dose due to delays and confusion, of which approximately 400,000 are 16 to 17 years old. < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> Scientists are still trying to learn more about Omicron variantAnd whether its spread provides medical services in areas where vaccine intake is under further pressure. Westminster, London, has the highest proportion of unvaccinated people, with 40% of the population not receiving a single dose of the vaccine. In Kensington and Chelsea, Newham and Fulham, more than 39% of residents are not fully vaccinated. And in the UK, about 1.9 million people between the ages of 18 and 29 are not fully vaccinated, about 22 percent of all age groups. This is the highest percentage of unvaccinated people of all ages. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> Approximately 1.4 million unvaccinated people are 12 to 15 years old who have not yet received the first dose due to delays and confusion, of which approximately 400,000 are 16 to 17 years old. England has a higher percentage of unvaccinated people than Wales and Scotland, with 11% unvaccinated compared to 10% and 9%, respectively. Northern Ireland is fairly high, with 14 percent of the population unvaccinated. A serious case of Covid-19 Unvaccinated can put excessive pressure on the NHS at Christmas, This is often the busiest time of the NHS. Professor Stephen Powis, NHS’s National Health Director, said:: “With Christmas just around the corner, getting a jab is the best shot we need to keep moving the country forward in a collective COVID battle. “Whether it’s your first or second jab or booster vaccination, get out early to book your jab and give yourself and your loved ones important protection and peace of mind in preparation for the celebration. Recommended period. It’s never too late to get the vaccine. “ Dr. Zudin Putuchary, a member of the Intensive Care Society Council, told Sky News yesterday that 40 percent of unvaccinated people have died from critical care. He states: “Currently, the majority of patients in the intensive care unit are those who have opted for vaccination, and certainly most of our pregnant patients are unvaccinated. “These are young people. The majority of them have survived, and 60 percent of our patients are now alive. “But its survival is huge and requires rehabilitation. We don’t have staff and we have the resources to rehabilitate these patients, and they return to their normal lives again. It may take up to 5 years. “But 40% of these people are dead and don’t have to die if they are vaccinated.”

