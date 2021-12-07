Harris County woman contracts for the first known case of Omicron in Texas





A woman in Harris County was infected with the first known case of an Omicron COVID mutant in Texas. This is a predictable sign that new stocks are spreading throughout the state for several days.

The female is in her 40s and has no recent travel history. According to a Harris County Public Health news release, she was fully vaccinated and experienced COVID symptoms, but did not require hospitalization.

Dr. James McDavid, Executive Vice President and Clinical Director of Baylor College of Medicine, said: “I think the first case was actually here more than a week ago. Looking at how it spreads around the world and in countries.” The variant, first identified during Thanksgiving holidays in South Africa, has raised concerns from global health authorities as its mutations are believed to be more infectious and resistant to vaccines. .. It spreads twice as fast as the Delta type in South Africa, and the number of cases is increasing rapidly in parts of Europe. The first US case was detected in California on December 1. Since then, it has been confirmed in a total of 17 states, including people who have not traveled recently. The variant triggered a widespread global alarm, but there are many uncertainties about its severity. Research is underway to determine if it can outperform Delta, a strain that remains predominant in the United States and many other parts of the world, and if some protection from vaccines and COVID treatment can be avoided. It’s inside. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN on Sunday that preliminary data from South Africa suggests that the virus may cause milder illnesses than previous strains. He added that it was too early to make a definitive statement. The Harris County Public Health Service and the Texas Department of Health are investigating Harris County proceedings. The State Health Department said in a news release that the variant is believed to account for “a small portion” of current cases throughout Texas. “Given that the virus is mutated normally and Omicron spreads rapidly in southern Africa, it’s not surprising that Omicron appeared here,” said Dr. John Hellerstett of the State Health Services Department. I am saying. One of Omicron’s most worrisome features is the peplomer with 32 different mutations. Dr. Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the UTHealth School of Public Health, said peplomers are “like the key to cell invasion.” “Therefore, if the change makes the lock a little more intrusive, the virus will be more infectious,” she said. She said that peplomers are what the body’s immune system recognizes when it makes antibodies to prevent threats. As a result, scientists are concerned about Omicron’s ability to evade immunity with either vaccines or previous infections. Health officials, including Fauci, say vaccines are likely to provide some protection from mutants and encourage everyone to look for vaccinations. “You don’t have to panic,” Troisi said. “You need to take precautions. Get vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask.” Featured COVID story Read more related articles



