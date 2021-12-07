Marine research links the decline of COVID to the reopening of schools





According to a new study, COVID-19 infections decreased in Marine last year as schools in the county reopened for face-to-face learning. This study, published last month in a peer-reviewed national medical journal Cureus From September 8th to January 21st, 2020, we tracked attendance at 77 transitional kindergartens to 8th grade marine schools. Researchers have found a correlation between increasing students directly in the class and lowering the COVID-19 rate in the community. This was in contrast to school holidays such as December’s Halloween and vacations, when incidents surged, said study co-author Dr. Michaela George, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at Dominican University of California, San Rafael. rice field. “If the school follows the advice of local public health authorities and has good collaboration with local educators, it shows that children can spend their time safely in the classroom,” said George. Rein Hendrix, a spokesman for Marine County, said the findings show the value of a detailed data-driven school safety program coordinated between various educational and health institutions. “From an epidemiological point of view, the county where Marin was the first in the state to achieve a 100% reopening rate while keeping the incidence of COVID-19 low by strict adherence to public health policies by our local school. Documented how it helped to become one of the. Hendrix said in an email. An article published on 22 November also pointed out that strong cooperation with the Marin County Department of Education was key to the successful reopening of the school. Even in the pre-vaccination period, available virus safety tools are masks, social distance, disinfection and hand washing. “Increasing proportion of students returning to face-to-face schools did not promote an increase in COVID-19 infection rates in the community,” the study said. “On the contrary, this analysis revealed that the county-wide COVID-19 cases decreased as the gradual student return rate increased.” According to the report, during the 21-week observation period with 17,639 students, 4,938 school staff, and 899,175 students, the COVID-19 rate across the county increased as more students returned to face-to-face learning. It decreased from 89.9 to 35.89 / 10,000. “Schools’ strict adherence to public health guidance and site-specific safety plans for COVID-19 has significantly reduced the incidence of face-to-face learning participants to 0.84%,” the study said. “Strict contact tracing followed only 9 suspected cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the school. The county-wide COVID-19 incidence was 2.09%.” The study specifically cited the close cooperation between the Marin County Department of Education and the county Department of Health and Human Services’ public health team. This included, for example, a 30-point school site-specific protection plan that each school had to complete to resume face-to-face lessons. George said the study did not claim a causal relationship between school reopening and the number of lowercase letters, but it does show a correlation. “For example, a school break on Thanksgiving holidays from November 23, 2020 to November 29, 2020 and a two-week winter holiday school break from December 21, 2020 to January 3, 2021. During the county-wide COVID-19 cases increased if there were no participants studying directly at the school site, “the study said. “This observed trend can be confused by increased travel, social gatherings, and a mix of different households.” According to Hendrix, the county intern, Shayne Paff, was one of the co-authors of the study, along with about six members of Marin’s epidemiology and public health team. Since then, Puff has joined the Sonoma County virus response team, she said. Besides Puff and George, the other co-author was Dr. Matt Willis, Marin’s Public Health Officer. Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Lisa Soundtrack. County officials Rochelle Eleman, Alana McGrath, Bethany Dominique, Carina Arambra, Jasmine Soriano, Charis Buzz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marinij.com/2021/12/06/marin-study-links-covid-decline-to-school-reopenings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos