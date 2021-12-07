Health
US Expands Assistance for International COVID Vaccine Access
The United States is expanding its support for access to the international COVID-19 vaccine.
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced its new program on Monday: the US Government Initiative for Global Vaccine Access, or Global VAX for short.
According to USAID, the new Global VAX program will invest $ 315 million to support the vaccine preparation program, $ 10 million for domestic vaccine production, and 7,500 to provide life-saving resources such as oxygen. Invest $ 10,000.
This initiative prioritizes expanding support for sub-Saharan African countries, where vaccination rates remain significantly lower than in other parts of the world.
Almost 70% of the population In the United States, I received at least one COVID-19 shot, 17% are in Botswana — Scientists First detected A new, rapidly popular variant of Omicron.
This disparity is occurring around the world, and since the outbreak of the pandemic, health experts have warned that while richer countries are rapidly immunizing their populations and buying doses, others. Countries Expected to have no wider access Vaccinated until late 2022 or 2023, according to the World Health Organization.
Before the announcement of the Global VAX, the United States had already promised low- and middle-income countries higher doses than any other country. According to President Joe Biden, the United States “shipped more vaccines for free than all other countries in the world combined.”
Still, less than a quarter of the 1.2 billion vaccine doses provided by the United States are provided.
And the Omicron pathway, which currently exists in more than one-third of the states of the United States, indicates: Americans are vulnerable wherever they are The new variant is displayed first.
Even in the news:
► University of Notre Dame Request students to get a COVID-19 booster To stay fully vaccinated.
► Cases with reported COVID-19 cases Indiana kindergarten to high school students are back in a hurryAfter a swim around the Thanksgiving holiday. This week, 4,321 new cases were reported among students, the highest number of newly reported cases since mid-September.
📈 Today’s Number: The United States has recorded more than 49 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 789,000 deaths, According to data from Johns Hopkins University.. Global total: more than 266 million cases and 5.2 million deaths. Over 199 million Americans (60% of the population) are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC..
📘 What we are reading: A small but loud group has been around for a year since the COVID-19 vaccine was first available. We need to protect the most vulnerable people in the world.. However, the reaction from wealthy countries is slow.
Keep updating this page for the latest news. Want more?Apply USA TODAY Coronavirus Watch Free Newsletter Receive updates directly in your inbox, Join a Facebook group..
The court ordered the hospital to allow ivermectin treatment in cases of COVID-19
A court order issued late Friday allowed men in Pennsylvania to use a ventilator in a medically induced coma from COVID-19. Treated with the controversial drug ivermectin..
Keith Smith’s wife, Dara, filed a lawsuit in York County Court last week, forcing a judge to treat her husband with ivermectin and seeking an urgent injunction to force the UPMC Memorial to administer the drug.
Ivermectin is an anthelmintic that is not part of the medical center’s COVID-19 protocol and is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of the virus.
In a somewhat misleading ruling, Judge Clydeveder of York County denied Darlas Smith’s request for an emergency injunction to force the UPMC to administer ivermectin.
However, the paragraph of the order instructed UPMC to allow the doctor who prescribed the drug or another doctor or registered nurse to administer it under the “guidance and supervision” of the doctor.
The court order went back and forth between the lawyer involved, Dara Smith, and the hospital administrator, ending Sunday night when 52-year-old Keith Smith received the first dose of ivermectin.
— Mike Argent, York Daley
Omicron is highly contagious and may be less dangerous
Early reports from South Africa appear to indicate that the omicron variant of coronavirus is far more contagious than previous variants, while causing mild illness, but experts there warn. doing Definitive data will be unavailable for weeks..
Dr. Warner Green, director of the HIV Treatment Research Center at the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco, said:
Cases of COVID-19 in Gauteng, South Africa are doubling daily, with 75% of infections being due to Omicron. The number of hospitalizations is also increasing weekly.
But so far, there has been no increase in deaths or inpatients requiring oxygen, Mr Green said in a phone call with reporters Monday.
Currently, the global epicenter of Omicron cases is the Tshwane district of Gauteng, northeast of Johannesburg. According to the South African Medical Research Council, the number of cases has increased exponentially in recent weeks.
-Elizabeth Weise, USA Today
