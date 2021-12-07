Learn to live with type 1 diabetes

Bennett Eskind is your average 9 years old.

He loves playing soccer with his father, but this is not the way his parents saw his life a few years ago.

Bennett’s mother, Ashley Eskind, said, “Bennet woke up with a diaper rash. He is the youngest of three and sees a lot of diaper rashes today.”

By the afternoon of the day, the diaper rash was so bad that Bennett’s dad Jeremy took him to a local emergency treatment.

“We were diagnosed within four days of our emergency medical visit, and things got worse very quickly,” Ashely said.

The diagnosis, type 1 diabetes.

Symptoms …. textbooks.

“He was so noisy that he didn’t sleep. Everything you might hear in the news about what diabetes looks like.”

In retrospect, Ashley said the signs were there, but they didn’t go through their heads at the time.

“Five weeks before that we went to Disney World, and he slept all the time,” Ashley said. “At that time he was diabetic, but we didn’t know that. He was already fighting highs and lows because he had never boarded a plane and Disney World was crazy. I thought it was jet lag. “

Ashley said the diagnosis wasn’t the hardest part, it was telling her husband.

“When I had to go home and tell him, it broke my heart above all else.”

The reaction between Ashley and Jeremy was common.

This is what Janna Flint-Wilson, the pediatric physician of Our Lady of Lourdes, sees every day. According to her, the important thing parents and guardians need to know is that type 1 diabetes is easy to manage.

“They need insulin for the rest of their lives. A common way to treat diabetes is to prescribe two different types of insulin. Short-acting insulin that results in long-acting insulin and insulin when the child is not eating. Acting insulin. A very standard method of treating diabetes is that the child needs to check his blood glucose level before every meal, and he needs to inject insulin before every meal, at the end of the day. It means that you need long-acting insulin. “

This is what Bennett has learned over the last eight years.

“Do you know when you feel sick?” I asked him during the interview.

“Yes, wife,” Bennett said. “I feel like I don’t usually do anything, but I’m a little pale because I don’t have enough sugar in my blood. When I’m tall, I need to use the toilet and drink a lot of water.”

Bennett’s parents are worried about his son, but realize that he is not alone, and his anxiety has eased.

“There are so many resources and so many people are on the road that you don’t notice. It’s a club that no one wants to join, but here you are with so much support. “