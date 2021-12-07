How do new anticovid drugs work?

Analysis: New antivirals currently under development represent significant advances in the ability to quell a pandemic.

In the light of Increasing evidence of decline in protection Against COVID-19 A few months after vaccination, and Pressure on our hospital system As yet another wave of coronavirus hits Europe, access to effective antivirals is becoming increasingly important. Two new drugs with great potential as effective weapons against COVID-19 Lagevrio® When Paxlovid®..

NS European Medicines Agency (EMA) Recently approved Lagevrio® as a new Covid-19 antiviral agent. Lagevrio® contains medicine Molnupiravir It is available in capsule form and is taken orally.Molnupiravir is manufactured by a US pharmaceutical company Merck, Sharp, DomeThere are several sites in Ireland including Clonmel, Cork and Dublin.

As is often the case with drug discovery, molnupiravir was originally developed as a treatment for another disease. Viral Venezuelan equine encephalitis, Spread by mosquitoes in Latin America. It was then tested for activity against coronavirus and found to be very effective against. Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), the result of the respiratory coronavirus that first appeared in the Middle East in 2012. At the beginning of the recent pandemic, molnupiravir was re-examined as a possible treatment for Covid-19 caused by the associated coronavirus.

Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor, US White House on Merck’s Covid-19 Antivirals, from CNBC

Molnupiravir Ribonucleic acid (RNA) polymerase.. RNA is the genetic code found in all coronaviruses and acts as a genetic blueprint for making new copies of the virus. RNA polymerase acts as a cell copier by producing a new copy of the viral genetic code. It produces new viral particles when combined with a protein coat. These virions then infect other cells in the body, restarting the viral life cycle from the beginning.

An important function of RNA polymerase in the viral replication process is to connect the four chemical components found in the viral RNA genetic code. Molnupiravir closely mimics the chemical structure of one of these components and is mistakenly incorporated into a new copy of RNA by RNA polymerase. This causes a fatal error in the genetic code of the new virus, and in the words of one virologist, the virus “mutates and dies.”

Molnupiravir Reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 50% In clinical trials, this number is Corrected to 30% Based on recent analysis. These antivirals are usually most effective when given to the patient as soon as possible, thereby preventing the virus from building an important foothold in the body.Importantly, Molnupiravir is effective against both the predominant Covid-19 Delta variant,and Beta First identified in South Africa.I also have Merck Claim Their medicine is probably useful for new ones Omicron variant..

According to RTÉ 1’s Six One News, Pfizer says antivirals reduce the risk of severe Covid by 89%.

The second promising treatment for Covid-19 is Paxlovid®, which was developed by Pfizer, Currently seeking urgent approval for use from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Known as Paxlovid®, this oral active drug is actually a combination of two different drug molecules.As before explanationThe use of combination therapy is very common in the treatment of viral infections.

The first ingredient in Paxlovid® is a brand new antiviral (temporarily named) PF-07321332) This is a powerful protease inhibitor. The main effect of this molecule is to interfere with the viral replication process, but by using a mechanism different from molnupiravir. During replication of the coronavirus genome, RNA blueprints are transcribed (ie, converted) into long strings of amino acids. These chains are then chopped by viral protease enzymes to form proteins in new viral particles. PF-07321332 prevents the production of new Covid-19 virions by blocking the cleavage of proteases.

The second drug component of Paxlovid® is Ritonavir, Antiretroviral drug, usually used for treatment Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the causative virus Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The role of ritonavir is to extend the life of the PF-07321332 in the body. Ritonavir essentially acts as a “sacrificial lamb” and prevents the liver from breaking down PF-07321332 before blocking the replication of the virus.

From DW News, do antivirals mean the end of Covid-19?

Be careful when giving ritonavir to patients taking other medications, as ritonavir can delay the natural breakdown of other medications in the body. This has the effect of prolonging the duration of action and can cause serious side effects. For example, someone is taking sleeping pills at night, but the next day they may still feel quite drowsy.

Treatment of Paxlovid® patients within 3 days of showing Covid symptoms Related Hospitalization or death was reduced by 89%. Pfizer has already announced that generic manufacturers will be able to manufacture Paxlovid® in 95 low- and middle-income countries. Ireland also plays an important role at the Pfizer plant in Ringaskiddy, Cork. Production support Of medicine.

Although Lagevrio® and Paxlovid® have shown particularly promising results in clinical trials, they are not the only drugs available for Covid-19. In 2020, Gilead Sciences’ product Remdesivir, known by its brand name Veklury®Was the first Covid-19 antiviral drug approved For emergency use in the European Union. Remdesivir has previously shown some success against the Ebola virus and can help recover from COVID-19 infection.

DexamethasoneSteroids, which have been used in clinics for many years to treat inflammatory conditions, have shown some effect in reducing the mortality rate of inpatients requiring oxygen supplementation therapy. In addition, several antibody-based drugs are also undergoing clinical trials. While the Covid-19 drug pipeline is still in its infancy, these new drugs represent a major advance in the ability to quell this pandemic.

