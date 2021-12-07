COVID poses a risk to unvaccinated pregnant women





Jess Welts, who lives in Beaver Creek, gave birth to a baby two months ago. A 27-year-old nurse working in labor and childbirth received two coronavirus vaccinations during pregnancy and a recent booster shot after childbirth. Weltz was vaccinated because he was more concerned about the risk of being infected with severe COVID-19 during pregnancy and causing complications, rather than the rare negative side effects of the vaccine. expedition Another winter surge in COVID-19 predicted in Ohio Overall, healthy pregnant women are at low risk of becoming infected with severe COVID-19, but they are more likely when compared to non-pregnant people. Pregnant women infected with severe COVID-19 are at increased risk of prenatal and postnatal complications. Although still rare overall, according to a recently published CDC study, pregnant women with COVID-19 have a higher risk of stillbirth than uninfected women, and that risk after the appearance of the delta mutation. Has risen four times. Miami Valley Hospital is one of 33 hospitals that collected data for this year’s study, and pregnant patients with severe to severe COVID-19 symptoms have preeclampsia, cesaria birth, and early delivery. do. Vaccinated people with breakthrough cases are more likely to be asymptomatic. McKenna said the mother vaccinated with COVID-19 had never experienced any complications. It was all unvaccinated moms. expedition Local residents are working on “pandemic fatigue” as Omicron approaches Dr. Robert Fresh sees the life-sustaining effects of pregnant mothers with severe COVID-19 in the entire family. Prior to coming to the Kettering Medical Center and working as an attending physician in maternal-fetal medicine, I worked in a Cincinnati unit specializing in life-supporting care. “I had a case where my mother had respiratory failure and was intubated and ventilated at 25 weeks gestation,” he said. “I saw my husband trying to decide whether to take care of his fetal or his wife on a ventilator … Fortunately, in this case (life support), this mother I was able to give birth for about 28-29 weeks. I became pregnant before I had to proceed with the birth of prenatal symptom. “ Health providers said pregnant women were particularly vulnerable to a lot of false information about the coronavirus vaccine. expedition Healthcare workers are exhausted: “We are fighting this battle, and it just keeps coming and going.” Dixon encouraged pregnant women to discuss their concerns and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine with medical professionals. “I have patients who need more information, want to talk more about it, or don’t get information from reliable sources,” she said. “I first let the patients talk about what their fears are, and then I try to talk to them through what the facts surrounding that particular fear are. And I put their hearts in their hearts. I had many patients who changed. “ I have a question What about COVID-19, face masks, vaccines, tests, quarantines, or other pandemic-related things?Send them to [email protected].. Answers will be published regularly in print and online.

