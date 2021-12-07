After another deer test positive near Brenard, DNR drops plans to end the CWD test





Testing of deer disease in the Lake Brenard area will continue over several more hunting seasons as Whitetail has recently been tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). A lab report arriving near the end of the season has overridden the Natural Resources Department’s plan to abolish CWD testing and other special management tactics in the region. According to DNR, the disease appeared in only one of the deer harvested by 1,234 hunters tested in the Brenard area this season. Adult stags positive for CWD were harvested near Nisswa. Positive findings ended three consecutive years with a combination of forced and voluntary tissue sampling when biologists did not find any signs of tragedy to compare to mad cow disease. .. “Like us, local residents and hunters were optimistic that deer management could return to normal,” said Michelle Karsten, supervisor of the DNR Wildlife Health Program. Sen says. “Unfortunately, this discovery will reset the clock and CWD management measures will continue to be implemented until at least the fall of 2024.” The affected area, known as Deer Permit Area 604, extends north from Brenard to Pine River and east to Aitken. DNR asked a local hunter to test for the disease after the CWD was discovered on a deer farm near Merrifield in 2016. In 2019, the disease appeared in a wild bitch found dead near a state-regulated deer farm. With nearly 15,000 wild deer tested in the region since 2017 and only two positives found, DNR is convinced that CWD has not spread or spread to wild deer populations in the region. I said that I am doing it. However, ongoing testing and other efforts to reduce the risk of CWD epidemics (continuing thinning of herds, restricting carcass movement, banning deer feeding, etc.) minimize the risk established by CWD. I will continue to suppress it. The first CWD management zone in Minnesota was created by the DNR in southeastern Minnesota. Diseases are established in this zone, but they are less dense. Other areas under CWD control by DNR are in the Southern Metropolitan Area (mainly Dakota County), the East Central Region, the West Central Region, the Minnesota Climax Region, and the Northwest.

