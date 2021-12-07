Fasting is no longer strictly necessary for glucose and cholesterol





Dear Dr. Cockroach: My nurse practitioner ordered a blood test that included blood sugar and cholesterol. He said I didn’t have to fast either, but informed the lab that I wasn’t fasting. This surprised me as I had been fasting for years for these tests. I asked him if he could eat coffee or breakfast. No problem, he said. When I asked him what was different, he replied, “There is new technology there.” What do you think of his advice? — JSB

Answer: Start with a blood glucose test. Its main purpose is to identify abnormally high glucose as diabetes or its precursor, prediabetes (also known as prediabetes or glucose disorder). Both fasting and non-fasting blood glucose can provide clues to clinicians, and abnormal tests are usually followed up with hemoglobin A1C or glucose tolerance tests, which are the definitive methods for diagnosing diabetes. increase. Non-fasting blood glucose is at least as good a screening test as fasting blood glucose, as fasting blood glucose is normal until the condition progresses significantly.

Blood cholesterol is often measured as total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglyceride. Since measuring LDL directly is costly and time consuming, formulas are used to estimate LDL cholesterol from these. Total cholesterol and HDL cholesterol are less affected by modern diets, but triglycerides are. Eating before the cholesterol panel usually raises triglycerides and reduces the accuracy of the formula. Most clinicians still prefer fasting cholesterol, but using non-HDL cholesterol (total cholesterol minus HDL cholesterol) is at risk of heart disease in as many people as the calculated LDL levels on an empty stomach. There is good data that you can get information about.

If the triglyceride itself is very high, most clinicians will get a fasting panel. In my own practice, patients prefer to fast for about 4 hours before a cholesterol test (although black coffee / tea and water are always fine). If the patient has just eaten, total cholesterol and HDL cholesterol usually provide all the information they need. Sometimes you need to study fasting anyway.

Dear Dr. ROACH: Weekly steaks don’t seem to be barbecue due to carcinogenic factors. Disappointment. How important is this effect? –NS.

Answer: When you bake all kinds of meat, two separate families of carcinogens (carcinogens) are formed. Heterocyclic amines (HCA) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. The old maxim remains true that doses make poison. Eating grilled meat less often reduces overall exposure. There are also steps that can be taken during cooking to reduce the production of these toxic chemicals. These include meticulously cleaning the grill to get rid of the chars that are already there. Marinated your protein to reduce the formation of these toxins. Use herbs (as well); combine with other cooking methods to cook at lower heats or reduce grilling time. Cook a lot of grilled vegetables as well (does not form these toxins when grilled).

I have always recommended reducing, rather than eliminating, food choices that are bad for your health. If you like grilled steak, make it as safe as possible and enjoy it. The harm of eating these from time to time is small.

