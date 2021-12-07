The latest information on Omicron variants and the latest advice on Leeds





The latest guidance from Leeds health authorities has been issued to help people protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 for the festive season. As uncertainty about the potential impact of the new Omicron variant continues, the Leeds City Council will follow the latest guidance to people and get jabs or boosters to ensure the best chances of a safe and enjoyable Christmas. I’m urging you to do it. Experts say Leeds is expected to cause cases in the coming weeks, as cases of new variants are more common throughout the UK. Many variants emerged during the pandemic process, and using the recently identified Omicron variants, UKHSA gathered scientific information as quickly as possible and appropriate interventions to prevent infection and save lives. I am informing you of the balance. If the test confirms that someone is suspected of having the Omicron variant, NHS Test and Trace will be in close contact and self-quarantine is required, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. , You will be asked to take a PCR test. The council will continue to work closely with local and national level medical partners to monitor local positions and manage cases in line with national and local guidance. As of December 6, Leeds’ overall COVID-19 infection rate was stable at 322.4 cases per 100,000 people, with regional and national infection rates being improved while local hospital conditions were improving. It is below. Although COVID-19-related deaths remain low in Leeds, COVID-19-related deaths are a tragedy for affected people, requiring everyone to play their part in reducing the spread of the virus. increase. Councilor Salma Arif, Executive Committee Member of the Leeds City Council’s Public Health and Active Lifestyle, “We can continue to enjoy festive activities and Christmas plans, but we need to keep in mind the responsibilities of individuals and groups to protect our friends, families and communities. “Absolutely important is that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated, as it represents the best protection against both existing and new mutants. It is still the first dose. It’s never too late for those who haven’t done so to access this locally yet. “It is also important to have access to the booster vaccine when invited. This not only boosts immunity, but also provides a higher level of protection than the first and second doses.” Anyone over the age of 18 3 months after the second vaccination is eligible for booster immunization. The current advice is to wait for the NHS to contact you regarding booster bookings, but it’s worth checking. Website About updating the national reservation system. The Leeds NHS web page has COVID-19 vaccine, Program booster Not only local Walk-in clinic.. Victoria Eaton, Director of Public Health, Leeds City Council, said: This means that you should wash your hands regularly, cover your face as needed, isolate if you have any symptoms, and have a PCR test. “Also, if you see someone who is particularly at risk, it is advisable to open the window for fresh air and perform an immunochromatography before interacting indoors. Even after the festive season. All of us can play a role in keeping the city safe. “ end

