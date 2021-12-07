Detect subtle signs of dementia with this simple home test

It’s not uncommon, but memories that decline with age can be annoying.It is a normal part of aging for some, but for others it can be an early sign of a more serious problem: Alzheimer’s disease.. New studies suggest that simple tests that anyone can take on their own may be able to detect subtle signs of dementia faster than the screening tests currently in use.

Researchers evaluated the accuracy of dubbed paper and pencil tests SageComparing results at different time points in more than 400 patients followed for almost 9 years, age-related memory loss Early stages of dementiaAccording to a report published in the study and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.





You can take the SAGE test at home, but it is recommended that your doctor give you a score. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Dr. Douglas Shar, Dean of the Department of Cognitive Neurology at Ohio State University, said:

One of the great advantages of SAGE is that you don’t have to supervise people while writing the answer with a pencil, Scharre said. “Patients can take it themselves while sitting in the doctor’s waiting room,” he added. “It’s easy to get a patient to have a test every 6 months because there is no need for a doctor, nurse, or other person to manage the test.”

New studies show exactly how low scores show subtle signs of developing dementia, Scharre said. “We suggest that if you take it home, take it to your doctor for scoring,” he added. “If today’s score is normal, check again after 6 months to see if there is a decline. According to our study, only those with lower scores will eventually develop dementia. Did.”

For those who want to understand things for themselves, you can learn how to download and score tests from the Doctors section of SAGE. Scharre notes that there are four different versions of the test, so remembering what happened the last time you took the test doesn’t help.

To see if the SAGE test can distinguish between normal age-related memory loss and dementia-related memory impairment, Scharre and his colleagues collaborated with 665 people who came to the Ohio State Memory Impairment Clinic in a row. I reviewed the patient chart. Researchers included in the analysis patients who had at least two visits every 6 months, during which time they were evaluated by the SAGE and the current standard, the Mini-Mental State Examination (Mini-Mental State Examination by medical professionals). rice field.

Of the 424 individuals who met the criteria for inclusion in the study, 40 were determined to have subjective cognitive decline (feeling poor memory, but still tested to normal range). Patients), 94 turned to dementia who had no mild cognitive impairment, 70 with MCI progressed to dementia, and 220 were found to have dementia on their first visit.

Patients who eventually progressed from MCI to dementia scored 1.91 points per year on the SAGE test and 1.68 points per year on the MMSE. Among patients with an initial score of Alzheimer’s disease dementia, the SAGE score decreased by 1.82 points per year and the MMSE score decreased by 2.38 points per year. Scores remained stable in patients with subjective cognitive decline and those with MCI who did not progress.

Sandra Weintraub, a professor of cognitive neurology at the Feinberg School of Medicine and psychiatry at the Alzheimer’s Disease Center, said: “This is a topic that all of us in this area have been interested in for a very long time.”

Waitraub believes that the future of dementia detection is an online cognitive test that can be taken out on your cell phone to see how you are doing over time.

But overall, she said, such a test, whether pencil and paper, or their digital cousin, is a “great idea.” “One of the problems we have is when people come in. Cognitive assessmentI don’t know how it used to be. Everyone is different. “

People need to see cognitive checks as they do Blood pressure monitoringSaid Wait Laub. “If you have high blood pressure, contact your doctor. The same should happen if you see a decrease in your’brain monitor’. “

However, it is important to understand that the results of these tests are not diagnostics, Waitrough said. That’s because many things besides brain changes can lead to cognitive decline. Some of them are curable.

For example, she states: “Elderly people can have this kind of decline due to renal failure. You need to remember, the brain is a chemical / electrical organ. The specific neurotransmitters that the brain needs Yes, if you have kidney failure or some organ problem, the chemistry will change. “

The good news is that if your decline isn’t caused by actual changes in your brain, they’re probably reversible.