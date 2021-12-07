Omicron COVID cases reported in Oneida County.What we know

According to Oneida County executive Anthony Picente Jr., Oneida County has the first confirmed case of a coronavirus omicron variant.

The county was informed by the State Health Department of two Omicron cases.

Picente published a case during the daily COVID-19 update on Monday.

“Oneida County has confirmed with the New York State Department of Health that there are two cases of COVID-19 tested positive for the Omicron variant,” Picente said in a statement.

“We are doing a complete investigation.”

Omicron cases occur because the county has experienced a surge in new COVID-19 cases and the number of cases is increasing. Hospitalization is also increasing in Oneida County.

What is Omicron?

On November 26, the World Health Organization designated the B.1.1.529 variant as a “variant of concern” and named it Omicron after the 15th letter of the Greek letter.

WHO uses Greek letters as a variant classification system to simplify understanding and prevent the first identified country from being stigmatized.

According to Merriam-Webster, Omicron, which can be pronounced both ä-mə-ˌkrän or ō-ˈmī-(ˌ) krän, was first identified in South Africa on November 24th. The United States has begun to limit travel from South Africa and several others. Last week, Fauci said the Biden administration was considering lifting these bans.

“Hopefully we could lift the ban within a fairly reasonable period of time,” he said. “We are all very terrible about the difficulties posed to South Africa as well as other African countries.”

What are the symptoms?

WHO states that there is no evidence to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron differ from those caused by other mutants.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, practitioner and chairman of the South African Medical Association, was one of the first physicians to discover a new variant in South Africa.

She told Reuters that the symptoms of the Omicron variant were “very mild” and could be treated at home. These infections were first reported in college students who were young and prone to mild illness.

However, like all coronavirus variants, WHO said Omicron can cause serious illness and death, especially among vulnerable populations.

Symptoms of COVID-19 caused by known coronavirus variants include fever, cold, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle and body pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste and odor, pain and congestion, and runny nose. And so on.

How dangerous is Omicron?

Early signs suggest that Omicron mutants may be less at risk than the more infectious Delta mutants, but scientists say there is still much to learn.

Early reports from South Africa indicate that the omicron variant of coronavirus is much more contagious than previous variants and causes mild illness, but experts say definitive data are available for weeks. I’m warning you can’t.

How serious is Omicron? Experts say it will take weeks to understand the new coronavirus variants.

Where are the variants?

The Californian became the first person in the United States to have an identified case of an Omicron variant.

At least 16 states have reported cases of Omicron: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin.

According to WHO, the latest strains have been detected in at least 38 countries, including South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Do I have to worry about it?

At a media briefing last week, President Joe Biden said Omicron was “not the cause of panic, but the cause of concern.”

According to WHO, it is not clear whether infection with Omicron causes more serious illness than infection with other variants.

It is also unclear how well the virus evades previous infections or immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine, causing breakthrough infections.

But even with very little information, health professionals say people should pay attention.

“Americans should take this variant seriously,” Swan said.

Are there any deaths related to Omicron?

As of Monday, no deaths associated with the new variant have been reported.

How fast can it spread?

Scientists say more data is needed to determine the severity of the disease, but real evidence suggests that Omicron can be very contagious.

Dutch health officials said they had detected more than 60 COVID-19 cases in 624 passengers flying on two flights from South Africa to Amsterdam Airport, according to Reuters, but evidence of a negative test or vaccination. Was needed.

“We wouldn’t have expected this level of positives so quickly on that flight, as filtration on airplanes is better, there are mask requirements, and most airlines require negative testing,” Swan said. I did. “I’m a little worried.”

Does the COVID-19 vaccine protect against Omicron?

“Existing vaccines are likely to provide some protection against severe cases of COVID,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s leading infectious disease experts, told Biden in addition to complete vaccination. Repeatedly, booster vaccinations provided stronger protection.

However, other scientists say the new variant is more infectious and it is likely that it will take weeks to classify whether the vaccine is still effective against it.

All COVID-19 vaccine developers with US-approved shots (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) are reorganizing shots to protect them from Omicron, including Omicron-specific boosters “as needed”. I promised.

“It is imperative to be proactive in the evolution of the virus,” Modena CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement. “There are concerns about mutations in the Omicron variant, and for several days we are moving as quickly as possible to implement strategies to address this variant.”

What precautions should I take?

Preliminary evidence suggests that the risk of reinfection with Omicron may be higher than other mutant strains of concern, according to WHO, but more information is needed.

Biden urged the public to get the COVID-19 booster as soon as possible if they were fully vaccinated and eligible. A weakened immune system in a person who receives the first shot more than 6 months ago may be at risk of a breakthrough infection.

The CDC has updated the guidance and recommends that all adults over the age of 18 take a booster shot 6 months after the first Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine series, or 2 months after the first J & J vaccine. I am.

“If you’re 18 or older and you’re fully vaccinated before June 1, get a booster shot today,” Biden said. “They are free and available in 80,000 coast-to-coast locations. Don’t wait.”

According to Swan, people who meet with non-household members during the holidays should consider being tested for COVID-19. She also urged anyone who traveled away from their community to take the test.

“It will allow us to keep track of things,” she said. “It keeps spreading, but gives it time to know what this is and what it means, and slows it down to prepare for it.”

Americans should also consider wearing masks around people with a weakened immune system, especially at high risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. I have.

Biden also urged parents to vaccinate their children as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for children aged 5 to 11 years.

“Most of our children across the United States have not yet been fully vaccinated,” Swan said. “People who are not fully protected by the recommended dose of vaccine need to take special care when gathering with people outside the family.”

