Health Department Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Large Numbers of Children at Trade Fair

Last week, at the large COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for children aged 5-11 at the Flat Head County Trade Fair, 233 children attended a holiday-themed event hosted by the Flat Head County Health Department. Gathered.

Christmas music, games and toy bags played on speakers were available after the kids took shots, and movies like “Home Alone” were played on the projector screen. The nurses and staff wore Santa hats and Christmas-themed costumes. Among them was Joe Russell, a health doctor with a name tag declaring him an “elf officer.”

Outside, there were signs that protesters were present, condemning the germ theory of disease, calling attendees to sheep, and demanding that the vaccination be terminated. Protesters also stood by the entrance to the vaccine clinic and handed out anti-vaccine pamphlets. Police witnessed the trade fair.

The presence of protesters was frustrating for Russell and some of the parents present.

“It’s a shame they keep thinking they’re trying to change their parents’ minds,” Russell said.

Charlie Duffy, a resident of Whitefish, was there to vaccinate her 10-year-old daughter Islay. What he said was not to protect her and his family, but to protect others. He is worried about the dangers the virus poses to others, including his 80-year-old mother. She lives in Vermont, has a vaccination rate of 75%, and wears a mask commonly. “She visits us and no one is wearing a mask. Half of the population (42%) is vaccinated, so it’s nervous to take her here with the children. I will do it, “said Duffy.

He said she wasn’t against her visit. “She’s not more worried about it than we catch it and give it to her. She feels like she’s done everything she can and is safe with masks and boosters. And it’s just life, if If that happens, it will happen. But again, if we can stop the infection between the valley and the members of the community, that is the goal. “

For 10-year-old Jamie Murphy, it’s summarized in this: “Why don’t you get it because it’s just a shot and it can save your life?” Jamie lives in Kalispell My mother, Minha, and my 8-year-old sister, McCullough, were with me. Both sisters were there to receive a second vaccination.

Children’s doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be prepared on December 1, 2021 at the Vaccine Clinic in Kalispell’s Flathead County Fairgrounds.Flat head beacon

Health teacher Mackenzie Gres said that while some children are nervous, the environment is good and the mood has improved as seen in some flu clinics hosted by the Department of Health. Said that. She said her family was very grateful. She heard her parents telling her children to protect her teachers and grandparents. In one case, the family was able to vaccinate a child with severe asthma.

“In the light of all the controversies surrounding it, sometimes you feel that you are not really grateful for all of that. In this environment, you feel very grateful,” she said, later she said. He added that he was thinking. And I think there is definitely a lot of negativeness surrounding vaccines. And sometimes, the overwhelming majority feel against it. “

According to Russell, the large clinic was set up to accommodate 600 people. After the vaccine was approved by both the CDC and the FDA for children aged 5 to 11 years in late October and early November, the demand for a limited number of reservations quickly increased, with some parents Mizula. I chose to drive to other communities such as. Empty slot.

At the time, the Ministry of Health began thinking about mass vaccine clinics for children because of demand, but the guidance from the CDC at the time pointed out clinical settings as the preferred approach for vaccination of infants, so soon. Did not expand. Russell.

Max Flickinger, 7, will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Janel Aubert, Flathead City County Health Division, Flathead County Fairgrounds, Kalispell, on December 1, 2021.Flat head beacon

Russell said last month that he expects to continue to see a drive to 30% vaccination among children aged 5 to 11 years before leveling off between 39% and 44%. The rough prediction was made by examining the immunization rates of the age groups in the counties most likely to be parents of infants. Flathead County has about 6,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11. According to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare as of November 26, 4% of children aged 5 to 11 years received one COVID-19 vaccination in Flathead County.

Last month, Dr. John Cole, a pediatric primary care pediatrician at Logan Health, recommended parents to vaccinate their children and said the vaccine was safe. Citing data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, Cole said 140,000 children have lost caregivers with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. At risk of serious illness and death in children, Cole said more than 65,000 children were hospitalized for COVID-19 nationwide and hundreds died. Cole recommends that children who have already been diagnosed also be vaccinated, as immunity from the infection diminishes over time.

“I don’t know which child will really get sick and which one will die,” Cole said.

Cole said at the time that Logan had seen a week-long case of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a disease known as MIS-C, that had increased since the early days of the pandemic in the past few weeks.

“The big complication we see from MIS-C, where children die, is actually basically a heart attack in children,” Cole said. “These children of MISC-C will have long-term complications for the rest of their lives.”

He explained that it was “catastrophic” for parents to see their child get seriously ill. “Whenever a family comes to the hospital with their children, it’s the worst day of their lives.”