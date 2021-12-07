The pandemic caused an increase in blood pressure across the United States





December 7, 2021- blood pressure In the United States last year, people Pandemic, Blockage, unemployment, depression, and stress,according to New report Published in the journal circulation.. Between April and December 2020, systolic and diastolic measurements are significantly higher than in 2019 and can impact people’s health well beyond the pandemic. “These are not surprising, but shocking and very important data,” said Donald Lloyd Jones, MD, MD, President of the American Heart Association. Said New York Times.. “Even a small change in the average blood pressure of the population can have a significant impact on the number of strokes. heart failure Events, and heart attack It’s likely to be seen in the coming months. “ Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic and Quest Diagnostics have analyzed data from more than 464,000 employees and their families in an employer-sponsored wellness program that tracks health indicators such as blood pressure and weight. The study included people from all 50 states and the District of Columbia who were normal or hypertensive at the start of the study. The researchers found that blood pressure readings did not change much during the first three months of 2019-2020. However, blood pressure readings increased significantly from April 2020 to December 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was seen in all age groups and both men and women, but a larger increase was seen in women. “We observed that people weren’t Exercise During the pandemic, I didn’t receive regular care, I drank a lot, and I slept less. “ According to the newspaper, about half of American adults have high blood pressure, or high blood pressure, which can be life-threatening.High blood pressure increases pressure on the arterial wall and can damage it heart, Brain, blood vessels, kidney, Eyes, and sexual function. High blood pressure can also increase people’s risk of severe COVID-19. The authors of the study are not sure what causes the rise in blood pressure, but it could be a combination of stress, alcohol Reduced consumption, reduced physical activity, reduced medical attention, and non-compliance with dosing schedules.

“It’s probably multifactorial,” Lloyd Jones told the newspaper. “But I think the important part is that we know that so many people have lost contact with the medical system and lost control of blood pressure and diabetes.” The authors of the study advised Americans to consider their overall health, especially conditions such as high blood pressure that could affect them after a pandemic. “There are also public health implications of not seeing a doctor on a regular basis, neglecting dietary choices, and not exercising,” says Raffin. “When you think about the long-term implications, it’s potentially more serious.”

