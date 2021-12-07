Black women at high risk of lymphedema after breast cancer surgery





By Cara Murez

Health Day Reporter Tuesday, December 7, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A state called Lymphedema Is a well-known side effect of Breast cancer treatment It can lead to swelling of the arms and legs. New studies suggest that the experience of black women is more than three times more likely to be at risk for this painful problem than white women. “Lymphedema worsens quality of life breast cancer “Patient”. The lead author of this study, Dr. Andrea Barrio, chest Service Division of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Understand the connections between races and Cancer treatment In a news release at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Barrio said the benefits of treatment could ultimately help improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients and survivors. Dr. Stephanie Bernick, an associate professor of breast surgery at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, said lymphedema has been overlooked in the field of study. She was not involved in the study. “This study suggests some possible reasons for racial disparity, as women with lymphedema are more likely to receive it. Radiation therapy When chemical treatment Before surgery. ” “Black women with lymphedema were also more likely to have a high BMI. [body mass index], A known risk factor for developing lymphedema. There may be a genetic component, but we need to focus more research on the root cause of the problem, “she added. In this study, researchers enrolled more than 300 breast cancer patients and used arm volume measurements rather than the more general self-reported experience and diagnostic codes. The patient underwent axillary lymph node dissection — surgical resection Lymph node — From November 2016 to March 2020. Researchers measured the volume of the patient’s arm at baseline, after surgery, and at 6-month intervals. In this study, lymphedema was defined as a relative volume change of 10% or more from baseline. After 24 months of follow-up, about 25% of women developed lymphedema. Black women were found to be 3.5 times more at risk of lymphedema than white women.

Hispanic females were also more likely to have lymphedema than Caucasian females and had a three-fold increased risk. The authors of the study stated that the Hispanic research population was small (only 6%) and further research is needed to confirm these findings. The type of treatment seemed to make a difference. Women who undergo lymph node resection after receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy (preoperative chemotherapy) are twice as likely to develop lymphedema as women who have undergone prior surgery followed by axillary lymph node dissection. Was found to be high in the study. Other studies have shown that black women are often diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer, according to Barrio. Therefore, it is more likely that axillary surgery, which may increase the risk of lymphedema, will be required. Nevertheless, blacks were the strongest predictor of the development of lymphedema. Other factors associated with an increased risk of lymphedema were old age and increased time after surgery. The findings will be presented at this week’s Breast Cancer Symposium. Findings published at medical conferences should be considered preliminary until published in peer-reviewed journals. For more information National Cancer Institute, USA Lymphedema.. Source: Stephanie Bernick, Doctor of Medicine, Breast Surgery, Mount Sinai West, Associate Professor, Breast Surgery, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City.San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, News Release, December 7, 2021

