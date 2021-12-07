The first case of a new COVID-19 variant has been reported

First case of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirusAccording to the Florida Department of Health, a virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported in Florida.

Weasam Corey, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, said Tuesday that the agency “is performing genome sequencing and maintaining monitoring of newly emerging mutants in Florida.”

“As a result of these ongoing and diligent efforts, we have quickly identified presumed cases of Omicron variants in Florida,” she said, referring to cases in the Tampa area.

Late Tuesday, Florida Health Department-St. Jennifer J. Harris, a spokeswoman for Lucy County, confirmed that the county also had “estimated cases” and was “waiting for confirmation” from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our team conducted contact tracing to identify possible exposures and advise on necessary quarantine and quarantine protocols,” Khoury said in a statement.

Early reports indicate that Omicron is highly infectious, but not as dangerous as the delta variant of coronavirus, USA TODAY reports.

And at an event at Allsmer on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reiterated his position that there would be no further blockades or other restrictions due to the Omicron variety.

Khoury couldn’t immediately say when the department noticed the first case. However, local media said the incident was reported by James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa.

In a statement to USA TODAY Network-Florida, a hospital spokesman confirmed these reports: “Patients are experiencing mild symptoms and have recently returned from a trip abroad.

“Our provider was able to quickly detect, test, and confirm this data to gain a better understanding of the strain,” added Zoë Stagg, a hospital public relations specialist.

“We currently run three state-of-the-art laboratories that handle all the required variant sequence requests,” Khoury explained.

“The Department of Epidemiology monitors SARS-Cov-2 mutants of concern through research and analytical methods,” she said. “These methods include in-depth interviews such as travel history, contact tracing, specimen collection, and monitoring of emergency room visits.”

“If the case is determined to be a presumptive positive mutant of concern, this sample will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation,” Khoury added.Her full statement here..

The CDC spokesperson was not immediately available and the agency did not respond to requests for comment.

The first confirmed case of Omicron in the United States was reported in California on December 1. According to the CDC website..

“The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22,” the website describes the case in California. “Individuals show mild, improving, self-quarantine, and have been positive on the test ever since.

“All close contacts were contacted and the test was negative,” he added. The strain was subsequently detected in 17 other states, including Georgia.

