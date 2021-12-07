Health
The first case of a new COVID-19 variant has been reported
First case of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirusAccording to the Florida Department of Health, a virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported in Florida.
Weasam Corey, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, said Tuesday that the agency “is performing genome sequencing and maintaining monitoring of newly emerging mutants in Florida.”
“As a result of these ongoing and diligent efforts, we have quickly identified presumed cases of Omicron variants in Florida,” she said, referring to cases in the Tampa area.
Late Tuesday, Florida Health Department-St. Jennifer J. Harris, a spokeswoman for Lucy County, confirmed that the county also had “estimated cases” and was “waiting for confirmation” from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our team conducted contact tracing to identify possible exposures and advise on necessary quarantine and quarantine protocols,” Khoury said in a statement.
An early glimpse of the Omicron threat:Vaccines can bring hope, although infection rates can be high
Early reports indicate that Omicron is highly infectious, but not as dangerous as the delta variant of coronavirus, USA TODAY reports.
And at an event at Allsmer on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reiterated his position that there would be no further blockades or other restrictions due to the Omicron variety.
Khoury couldn’t immediately say when the department noticed the first case. However, local media said the incident was reported by James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa.
In a statement to USA TODAY Network-Florida, a hospital spokesman confirmed these reports: “Patients are experiencing mild symptoms and have recently returned from a trip abroad.
“Our provider was able to quickly detect, test, and confirm this data to gain a better understanding of the strain,” added Zoë Stagg, a hospital public relations specialist.
“We currently run three state-of-the-art laboratories that handle all the required variant sequence requests,” Khoury explained.
“The Department of Epidemiology monitors SARS-Cov-2 mutants of concern through research and analytical methods,” she said. “These methods include in-depth interviews such as travel history, contact tracing, specimen collection, and monitoring of emergency room visits.”
New COVID variant:Omicrons are more contagious and may be less dangerous. That would be “good news for humankind.”
more:Omicron is not a surprise to supporters who have fought for global vaccine fairness
Omicron detected in one-third of US states:Everything you need to know about the latest coronavirus strains.
“If the case is determined to be a presumptive positive mutant of concern, this sample will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation,” Khoury added.Her full statement here..
The CDC spokesperson was not immediately available and the agency did not respond to requests for comment.
The first confirmed case of Omicron in the United States was reported in California on December 1. According to the CDC website..
“The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22,” the website describes the case in California. “Individuals show mild, improving, self-quarantine, and have been positive on the test ever since.
“All close contacts were contacted and the test was negative,” he added. The strain was subsequently detected in 17 other states, including Georgia.
Lindsey Leak of the Treasure Coast Newspaper contributed to the report. Contact JimRosica at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ JimRosicaFL.
Want to get more news? If you have already subscribed, thank you! If not, subscribe using the links at the top of the page to help keep the news you care about.
Sources
2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/local/state/2021/12/07/first-presumptive-case-omicron-covid-19-virus-reported-florida/6419464001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]