Canada launches human trials for inhalable COVID vaccine

Researchers at McMaster University in Toronto, Ontario — Hamilton, Ontario, have been approved to begin human trials of two Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccines delivered by inhaled aerosols targeting the lungs and upper respiratory tract. rice field.

In a Tuesday release, McMaster said researchers would test the safety and immunity of inhaled vaccines during Phase 1 of a Health Canada-approved clinical trial to begin recently. Both inhaled vaccines are intended to act as boosters given to participants who have been vaccinated twice with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Modana.

The McMaster vaccine utilizes three different SARS-CoV proteins, including the spike protein, and is designed to target parts of the coronavirus that are neither altered nor mutated.

“Activating the immune system against three different proteins instead of one should provide increased protection against the variant of concern,” the release said.

The inhaled vaccine utilizes 20 years of research and development by Zhou Xing, a co-principal researcher and professor at the School of Medicine and the Center for Immunology Research.

“In addition to the design of the multi-antigen vaccine, our vaccine strategy has a different delivery route than all current first-generation COVID-19 vaccines. Ours are delivered to the lungs via inhaled aerosols. , Induces respiratory mucosal immunity, which is known to provide the best protection against respiratory pathogens, “Xing said in a release.

The vaccine was manufactured at McMaster’s Robert E. Fitz-Henry Vector Laboratory, one of the few Canadian facilities capable of developing and producing viral vector vaccines for clinical trials.

At least 30 healthy volunteers will participate in a study funded by the Canadian Institute of Health. Researchers will investigate how the immune response develops in the lungs and blood of study participants after vaccination and monitor possible side effects.

Dr. Fiona Smile, a professor of pathology and molecular medicine at McMaster University and co-director of the Special Immunology Services and HIV Clinic, said in an interview with CTV News on Monday that the new vaccine will give Canada a free tool. At the COVID-19 pandemic, which said it was an opportunity to diversify.

“The original vaccine that was developed got out of trouble 12 months ago, but now it’s very important to take the time to improve the approach and consider some of these new strategies. I think. [inhaled] Vaccination is more effective as the mutant evolves, and may possibly be more effective overall in protection from infection, “Smaill said.

Smaill said he has conducted many important clinical trials throughout his career, but the latest vaccine trials were “the most important trials to advance the research agenda.”

Smaill said the trial hopes to start recruiting participants next week. “My hopes and expectations are that. [this trial] Given as a booster, this vaccine will demonstrate that it is safe and can produce an immune response that we believe is protective against COVID-19, “she said.

Matthew Miller, co-senior researcher and associate professor at the Michael G. DeGlute Institute for Infectious Diseases at McMaster University, told CTV News in an interview Monday that inhaled vaccines are an opportunity to “stand in front” of the COVID-19 virus. Told.

“We want to get out of that cycle with COVID-19 and eventually go one step further in the virus and design a vaccine that can protect against mutations that may not yet have emerged,” he says. I did.

By stimulating lung immunity through an inhaled vaccine, Miller said researchers can “take advantage of the very unique and highly protected properties of the lungs,” which allows for a much stronger response. Will be.

“One of the benefits of being able to vaccinate the lungs directly is that much less material can be used to produce an immune response that is actually much stronger than can be achieved by vaccination of the arm … It is hoped that reducing the dose of vaccine should avoid some of these adverse effects, “he said.

The announcement of the human trial “symbolizes that there are Canadian researchers at the forefront of vaccine research, especially vaccine research against COVID-19,” Smaill said.

Rod Russell, a professor of virology and immunology at Memorial University of Newfoundland and vice president of the Canadian Virology Association, told CTV News in an interview Monday that how many inhaled vaccines are currently on the market. He said he had that privilege.

“When you administer or administer a vaccine directly to the lungs, it means that the immune response to the vaccine is right there, not in the muscles, but in the production of antibodies that reach the lungs. You need … you’ll get such an immediate immune response where you need it, “he said.

In response to Miller, Russell said that if the recipient took an inhaled vaccine, a better immune response could be obtained in the mucosal area.

“We inhale the virus into the nose and mouth, and the infection occurs in the upper respiratory tract … Some people work to reduce the risk of the respiratory tract,” he explained. Again, having a vaccine that initiates a reaction at that location may result in a better response to the virus in the long term or in the short term after being exposed to the virus. there is. “

Russell also pointed out that the nature of the inhaled vaccine may reduce the hesitation of Canadians and children who dislike needles.

“The idea is that it’s inhaled so it doesn’t get in the way, or it doesn’t get in the way of the body, but more importantly, it’s getting the vaccine right where it’s needed,” he said. ..