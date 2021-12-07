Whether Omicron avoids immunity may be known next week





December 7, 2021-Research is underway in test tubes and animals, coronavirus You can bypass the immune protection of vaccinations or previous infections. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said that a test for live ocmicrovirus with a disorder mixed with the serum (clear part of blood) of a vaccinated or previously infected person. The next week I said the results should be ready. The results of these tests should give us a better idea of ​​how well protected Americans work against the new threats of this highly mutated variant. In a briefing on the White House COVID-19 response team, Fauci states that data show that Omicron variants are rapidly becoming a major cause of new COVID-19 infections in South Africa. “It strongly suggests the dominant function of that variant over other variants,” he said. The situation in South Africa is not exactly what is happening in the United States. South Africa has not been able to vaccinate as many people as the United States. Even with these differences in mind, South Africa’s photographs speak a lot about the spread of Omicron’s runaway and the potential for a surge in new cases in the country, Foch says. These new cases may not be as serious as we saw in Alpha or Delta. Early data on severity are promising. “It’s too early to determine the exact severity of the illness … but in the cases we’re looking at, we don’t see a profile of that serious illness,” he said. According to Fauci, hospitalization rates for Omicron cases appear to be lower than in previous variants, and patients who are ultimately hospitalized appear to be less likely to require oxygen. But he warned that this data could be biased, as the earliest cases in South Africa have been reported in young people who tend to be less serious anyway. “Hopefully, in the next few weeks we’ll get a much clearer image,” he said. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said the team working to track the spread of Omicron after the massive anime 2021 conference in New York City was estimated to have attended about 35,000 out of 53,000 people. Said I was able to contact you. “Data from this study may provide some of the earliest studies in the country on the infectivity of this variant,” she said. Meanwhile, Omicron is not waiting. So far, it has appeared in 17 states and more than 50 countries around the world.

..

