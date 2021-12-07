Health
COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in blood pressure
- High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
- Researchers say blood pressure rose significantly during the first year of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, especially among females.
- They say higher stress levels, reduced healthy eating, and reduced exercise were among the factors.
- Experts say it’s important not only to make wise dietary choices, but also to make time for physical activity while dealing with the extra stress and lifestyle limitations posed by the pandemic.
If you ever felt your blood pressure rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, it might not have been your imagination.
According to a new study, adults in the United States have higher blood pressure than normal after a pandemic begins and the associated shutdowns and lifestyle changes become a way of life.
Women are particularly affected.
Quest measured blood pressure in participants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia for three years from 2018 to 2020.
Researchers at the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at Quest and Cleveland Clinic reported that blood pressure measurements from April to December 2020 were significantly higher than those in 2019.
The mean increase ranged from 1.1 to 2.5 mm Hg for systolic blood pressure and 0.14 to 0.53 mm Hg for diastolic blood pressure.
There was an increase across the female and male age groups, with the largest increase being female.
“We saw a more pronounced rise in blood pressure in women,” he said. Dr. Luke Raffin, Co-Director of Blood Pressure Disorder Center, Cleveland Clinic, Told to CNN..
“Now I don’t know the exact reason, but we know that there is data suggesting that pandemics tend to put more strain on women, especially working women, which is sponsored by employers. It’s a wellness program to do, “he said.
High blood pressure It increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, two of the leading causes of death in adults in the United States.
Researchers wrote that the increases they saw could be significant.
Dr. Rigved TadwalkarA board-certified cardiologist at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline that weight gain (usually the cause of high blood pressure) did not seem to affect the conclusions of the study.
“The most likely cause of a pandemic is emotional stress, primarily due to dramatic changes in daily life, and we are worried that we don’t know what the future holds,” Tadwalker said. rice field.
“Corresponding changes in dietary patterns, including increased alcohol use, are certainly contributing,” he added. “Physical activity is also reduced for many, which is known to be an indirect cause of high blood pressure.”
Tadwalkar told Healthline that there is evidence that people are not taking prescription medications during the pandemic.
Heather Hanks, Nutritionists and medical advisors specializing in autoimmunity and chronic disease management Medical solution In Barcelona, he told Healthline that it wasn’t just happening in the United States.
Hanks noticed a surge in client blood pressure during the pandemic. This is because she is due to stress and a poor diet.
“Many of my clients work from home and try to wear a lot of hats,” Hanks said. “Mom is trying to work from home while helping her children in a virtual school. They have few sources of stress, limited social interaction and access to food all day long.”
“I teach female clients about healthy snacking habits, including a balanced diet three times a day,” Hanks said. “If you need a treat, get it from a healthy source, such as fruits and vegetables, healthy dips, air popcorn, and raw nuts.”
Hanks said exercise was important for healthy blood pressure and was not easy during the pandemic.
“I also help clients check their schedule to fit their exercise. These changes help lower high blood pressure,” Hanks said. “For many women, this may require them to seek help from their partner or flexibility from their employer.”
“It’s hard for women to ask for help, but heart disease is one of the biggest murderers for women, so it’s imperative that health be a priority,” she added.
