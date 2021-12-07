COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in blood pressure

Share on Pinterest Experts say that women’s blood pressure rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, probably because they had to take more responsibility.Mixet / Getty Images

High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Researchers say blood pressure rose significantly during the first year of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, especially among females.

They say higher stress levels, reduced healthy eating, and reduced exercise were among the factors.

Experts say it’s important not only to make wise dietary choices, but also to make time for physical activity while dealing with the extra stress and lifestyle limitations posed by the pandemic.

If you ever felt your blood pressure rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, it might not have been your imagination.

According to a new study, adults in the United States have higher blood pressure than normal after a pandemic begins and the associated shutdowns and lifestyle changes become a way of life.

Women are particularly affected.

NS study Published in the American Heart Association Journal Circulation, examined data on 464,585 employees and their spouses from multiple companies participating in Quest Diagnostics’ annual employer-sponsored wellness program. rice field.

Quest measured blood pressure in participants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia for three years from 2018 to 2020.

Researchers at the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at Quest and Cleveland Clinic reported that blood pressure measurements from April to December 2020 were significantly higher than those in 2019.

The mean increase ranged from 1.1 to 2.5 mm Hg for systolic blood pressure and 0.14 to 0.53 mm Hg for diastolic blood pressure.

There was an increase across the female and male age groups, with the largest increase being female.

“We saw a more pronounced rise in blood pressure in women,” he said. Dr. Luke Raffin, Co-Director of Blood Pressure Disorder Center, Cleveland Clinic, Told to CNN..

“Now I don’t know the exact reason, but we know that there is data suggesting that pandemics tend to put more strain on women, especially working women, which is sponsored by employers. It’s a wellness program to do, “he said.