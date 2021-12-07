J & J competes with Big Pharma rivals with additional RSV vaccine data





With GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and more in operation, Johnson & Johnson may need good data to win the RSV vaccine market.Big Pharma further demonstrated its qualifications on Tuesday share Additional data from studies of thousands of older people. J & J reached its primary endpoint by sharing top-line results from a Phase 2b clinical trial two months ago and associating the efficacy of the vaccine against confirmed RSV-related lower respiratory tract disease with 80%. Revealed. At the time, J & J also stated that the vaccine was 70% effective against symptomatic RSV-related acute respiratory infections. This week’s 8th European Science Working Group meeting on influenza gave J & J the opportunity to share more data from the study. In a statement discussing the renewal, J & J divided the efficacy of the vaccine into three case definitions. The three definitions are as follows: Three or more symptoms of lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI). Two or more symptoms of LRTI; and two or more symptoms of LRTI or one or more symptoms or LRTI and one or more systemic symptoms. The vaccine provided protection with 80%, 75%, and 70% efficacy, respectively, against the first, second, and third definitions, regardless of criteria. Related: J & J Offers 80% Efficacy of RSV Vaccine in Big Pharma Race “We are currently demonstrating strong efficacy against the severity of various lower respiratory tract diseases and believe that our vaccine may prevent the significant morbidity and mortality caused by RSV. “We are,” said Dr. Penny Heaton, Head of Global Treatment for Janssen’s Vaccines, in a statement. J & J also talked about the symptoms of patients vaccinated with RSV. After analyzing the resulting data from RSV-specific patient reports, J & J found that the symptoms of vaccinated subjects were less severe than those of their placebo-treated peers. Mild symptoms were accompanied by a faster return to normal health. Phase 3 research has begun and is being carried out. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, J & J will disclose the start date of the study before posting Phase 2b results, and the study of 23,000 subjects will be the first to be completed in June 2023.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/j-j-squares-up-to-big-pharma-rivals-extra-rsv-vaccine-data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos