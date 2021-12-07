Health
Breast cancer-related lymphedema occurs more frequently in black and white women
The highest incidence of lymphedema observed was in black women with a 24-month lymphedema rate of 39.4%.
The highest incidence of lymphedema observed was in black women with a 24-month lymphedema rate of 39.4%.
The results also showed that Hispanic females had a three-fold higher incidence of breast cancer-related lymphedema than Caucasian females. However, Andrea V, Deputy Doctor of Breast Cancer Services in the Department of Surgery at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Barrio, MD and FACS said more data was needed to confirm this observation.
“Especially, the number of Hispanic females in our study was small,” explained Barrio, the lead author of the study, presenting the data at a press conference.
At the beginning of her presentation, Vario said the results of epidemiological studies show that black women with breast cancer are more likely to develop lymphedema. However, as she argued, there are few positive clinical trial data confirming those results.
“The purpose of our study is to assess the incidence of lymphedema in a prospective cohort of patients treated with axillary lymph node dissection, identify risk factors associated with the development of lymphedema, and develop lymphedema. It was to assess the impact of race and ethnicity on rate and severity. “
To assess this incidence, Vario and her colleagues enrolled 827 women with breast cancer over the age of 18. Enrolled patients also had to undergo unilateral ALND in the primary setting or after sentinel lymph node biopsy to qualify for inclusion in the analysis.
The authors of the study used a perometer to collect measurements on both arms. Patients measured these measurements at baseline, after surgery, and every 6 months for 2 years. A relative increase in arm volume in patients over 10% from baseline indicated the presence of lymphedema.
After considering ineligible criteria, the final study enrollment consisted of 276 patients (median age 48 years, range 40-57 years) who underwent at least one longitudinal measurement after baseline. rice field.
More than half (60%) of the patient population was Caucasian. The rest of the patient population consisted of 20% black, 11% Asian, and 6% Hispanic. In addition, 68% of the patient population participated in the HR + / HER2-disease study. 19% of patients were diagnosed with HER2 + disease and 13% of the population had HR- / HER2- disease. 70% of the study population received neoadjuvant chemotherapy and the rest under prior surgery. Barrio explained that almost all patients (94%) who underwent prior surgery and received systemic chemotherapy received a regimen containing taxanes.
Treatment features also showed that 95% of patients received radiation therapy and 93% received lymph node RT.
When assessing clinical characteristics by race and ethnicity, white and black women were older (median age 49 years each). Black (30.3 kg / m2) and Hispanic (28.1 kg / m2) patients had a higher baseline BMI compared to the Caucasian (25.2 kg / m2) and Asian (22.2 kg / m2) patient populations.
With a median follow-up of 22.6 months, 56 patients developed lymphedema. The results show that the 12-month lymphedema rate is 8.8% (95% CI; 5.9-13) and the 24-month lymphedema rate is 24.7% (95% CI; 19.2-31.5%). I did.
Barrio said that the highest incidence of lymphedema observed was in black women with a 24-month lymphedema rate of 39.4%. The percentage was compared to 27.7% for Hispanic females, 23.4% for Asian females, and 20.5% for Caucasian females.
The results also showed that receipt of neoadjuvant chemotherapy was associated with a higher 24-month lymphedema rate compared to previous surgery at 30.9% vs 11.1% ().NS = .0066).
Black women had the highest incidence of lymphedema, with a 24-month lymphedema rate of 39%, but 28% for Hispanic women, 23% for Asian females, and 21% for Caucasian females. ..
Notably, Barrio said that among women with lymphedema, the severity of lymphedema did not change between racial and ethnic groups, and similar relative volume changes were observed.
“After adjusting for other variables, we observed a higher incidence of lymphedema in black women treated with axillary lymph node dissection and radiation therapy. Similar findings were observed in Hispanic women. But we need to check with a larger dataset, “she said.
Barrio also emphasized how preoperative chemotherapy is associated with a significant increase in lymphedema compared to adjuvant therapy in women who received ALND and RT.
As a result, Vario concludes:
“A subset of patients who are unlikely to achieve a complete pathological response to lymph nodes with neoadjuvant chemotherapy need an alternative to NAC to avoid ALND. Increased incidence of lymphedema and black women. Little is known about the cause, but it may be due to racial differences, inflammatory reactions, tissue fibrosis, or lymphatic function. Future studies will be behind racial disparities in the development of lymphedema. We need to work on biological mechanisms. “
reference
- Barrio AV, et al. Racial and ethnic effects on the incidence and severity of breast cancer-related lymphedema after axillary lymph node dissection: results of a prospective screening study. Announcement location: 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; December 7-10, 2021; Virtual. Abstract GS4-01
..
Sources
2/ https://www.onclive.com/view/breast-cancer-related-lymphedema-occurs-more-often-in-black-women-than-in-white-women
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com