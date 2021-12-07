Breast cancer-related lymphedema occurs more frequently in black and white women

The highest incidence of lymphedema observed was in black women with a 24-month lymphedema rate of 39.4%.

The results also showed that Hispanic females had a three-fold higher incidence of breast cancer-related lymphedema than Caucasian females. However, Andrea V, Deputy Doctor of Breast Cancer Services in the Department of Surgery at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Barrio, MD and FACS said more data was needed to confirm this observation.

“Especially, the number of Hispanic females in our study was small,” explained Barrio, the lead author of the study, presenting the data at a press conference.

At the beginning of her presentation, Vario said the results of epidemiological studies show that black women with breast cancer are more likely to develop lymphedema. However, as she argued, there are few positive clinical trial data confirming those results.

“The purpose of our study is to assess the incidence of lymphedema in a prospective cohort of patients treated with axillary lymph node dissection, identify risk factors associated with the development of lymphedema, and develop lymphedema. It was to assess the impact of race and ethnicity on rate and severity. “

To assess this incidence, Vario and her colleagues enrolled 827 women with breast cancer over the age of 18. Enrolled patients also had to undergo unilateral ALND in the primary setting or after sentinel lymph node biopsy to qualify for inclusion in the analysis.

The authors of the study used a perometer to collect measurements on both arms. Patients measured these measurements at baseline, after surgery, and every 6 months for 2 years. A relative increase in arm volume in patients over 10% from baseline indicated the presence of lymphedema.

After considering ineligible criteria, the final study enrollment consisted of 276 patients (median age 48 years, range 40-57 years) who underwent at least one longitudinal measurement after baseline. rice field.

More than half (60%) of the patient population was Caucasian. The rest of the patient population consisted of 20% black, 11% Asian, and 6% Hispanic. In addition, 68% of the patient population participated in the HR + / HER2-disease study. 19% of patients were diagnosed with HER2 + disease and 13% of the population had HR- / HER2- disease. 70% of the study population received neoadjuvant chemotherapy and the rest under prior surgery. Barrio explained that almost all patients (94%) who underwent prior surgery and received systemic chemotherapy received a regimen containing taxanes.

Treatment features also showed that 95% of patients received radiation therapy and 93% received lymph node RT.