Omicron mutants that spread to low levels in Boulder, wastewater data
State health officials said Tuesday that Boulder County residents who tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 after traveling abroad are likely not the only people in the community to have it, and the general public is against the virus. He said precautions should be taken.
Delta variants make up the majority of COVID-19 cases in Colorado. However, the state has identified two cases of new Omicron variants in both people who recently traveled to southern Africa. Sampling of Boulder’s urban wastewater system detected some of the characteristic mutations in the variant, said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley. Press conference.
Wastewater testing cannot determine the number of people who may be infected, but the results suggest that more than one person is likely to have Omicron, Herlihy said. I did. However, the new variant does not seem to be popular in Boulder.
“Probably the level of infection to the community is low,” she said.
The first Omicron infection in Colorado was confirmed in a woman in Arapahoe County, but state officials have not reported a spread associated with the case.
Herlihy urged those who developed or were exposed to the symptoms of COVID-19 to undergo a PCR test looking for the genetic material of the virus. Rapid diagnostics at home are excellent screening tools, but the state cannot use them to track which variants are spread to the community, she said.
“Our detection system works only when people are tested,” she said.
So far, Omicron does not appear to be causing more hospitalizations in South Africa than previous versions of SARS-CoV-2, which are “relieved so far.”
It appears to spread more rapidly than the delta variant, but perhaps because it is more contagious, it can be transmitted to vaccinated people or those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection through another variant. It’s not clear if it’s good.It’s possible Both can be factorsBut the world is definitely not known for weeks.
The overall picture of the situation in Colorado’s COVID-19 is somewhat unclear. Hospitalization decreased by about a week, but increased again on Tuesday, with 1,419 people receiving inpatient treatment throughout the state to confirm COVID-19. It could be a short-term effect of the Thanksgiving rally, but Harley said it would take at least a few more days to find out.
It’s still above the state’s 5% target, but the percentage of tests that return to positive is declining. The average number of cases for 7 days decreased in late November, recovered on the first day of December, and decreased again on weekends. Drops can disappear when you receive a delay report, making it even more difficult to organize what’s happening.
It is a good idea to continue practicing social distance and consider wearing a medical grade mask in an indoor public place, Herlihy said.
New data also showed that booster shots can provide an additional level of protection. Coloradons receiving additional doses are about three times less likely to be hospitalized than those who have just completed the first shot sequence and may be 47 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who have not been vaccinated. ..
People who have been vaccinated but have not received booster shots 1/11 chance Hospitalized with COVID-19 than unvaccinated.
Governor Jared Polis urged those who could not book booster shots to consider one of the state’s mass vaccination sites.
- Arapaho Community College: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday 11 am to 4 pm
- Aurora Municipal Center: Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm, Sunday 11 am to 4 pm
- Colorado Springs Chapel Hills Mall: Every day from 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Citadel Mall, Colorado Springs: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm
- Douglas County Fairgrounds: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday 11 am to 4 pm
- La Plata County Fairgrounds: Monday to Saturday from 9am to 3:30 pm
- Pueblo Mall: Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
- Greeley’s Weld County Secretary and Recorder’s Building: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 am to 6:10 pm. Wednesday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm
The site also offers first and second shots for adults and children. Reservations are possible, but not required.
“We want it to be available to you today,” Police said of the vaccine.
