Health
Governor Jared Polis briefing on COVID-19 in Colorado
Governor Jared Polis and state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley shared data on cases and hospitalizations showing the effects of a third vaccination on Tuesday.
According to Denver-State data, a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will significantly reduce the risk of viral illness and hospitalization, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said in a briefing on Tuesday.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis Herlihy then held a briefing on Tuesday at 1:00 pm on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Herlihy Colorado Public Health and Environment Department (CDPHE) People who receive the booster effect are 2.4 times less likely to be infected with COVID-19 than those who do not.
According to Police, about 41% of Coloradans targeted for booster immunization with the COVID-19 vaccine have received their third dose. The data is expected to have a greater impact as more people get boosters, Herlihy said.
“For those who were waiting, it was time to step up and be protected,” Police said.
With 1,419 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Colorado, the Governor’s latest information has arrived. The state’s 7-day positive rate was 8.62% as of Monday, December 6.
Last week, Colorado detected the first case of an Omicron variant in patients in Arapahoe and Boulder counties. The Delta variant continues to consider all other cases in the state, as it did in August and beyond.
Herlihy said that CDPHE wastewater monitoring system We picked up the Omicron variant in Boulder County. She said CDPHE still does not know how many cases there are in the community, which indicates that the mutant community infection is low.
She said CDPHE plans to test samples from PCR tests in Boulder County to obtain clearer images of the infection. Early studies show that this variant appears to be more contagious, but causes less serious symptoms, Herlihy said.
The Omicron variant was identified in the United States on December 1st and has been found in more than 12 states.
Police said many people face challenges when booking boosters at local pharmacies.
The governor has listed several places for vaccination. Each clinic recommends making an appointment, but walk-ins are available if dosages are available. The sites listed by Police are:
Arapaho Community College (Lot B)-5900 S Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120
Aurora Municipal Center (Drive-Through) -15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012
Chapel Hills Mall-1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney)-680 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs CO, 80909
Douglas County Fairgrounds-500 Fairgrounds Rd, Castle Rock, CO
Jogan Health, LLC Tri-County (in Jefferson Marketplace)-500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock CO, 80104
La Plata County Fairgrounds-2500 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301
Pueblo Mall-3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
Weld County Secretary and Recorder Building-1250H Street, Greeley, CO 80631
Business Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30 am to 6:10 pm.Wednesday, 12: 30-4: 30 pm; Saturday, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm
Related: Organizers ask why the state canceled the Equity Vaccine Clinic due to staffing issues rather than another event
Recommended video: COVID-19 coronavirus
Sources
2/ https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/colorado-covid-vaccine-polis-update/73-2ba24110-9980-497a-baa4-ba48d2f6c1c9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]