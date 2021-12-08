Utah reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths





Salt Lake City — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,122 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 606,531. Since Monday, an additional 11 people have died of COVID-19. Of the newly announced cases on Tuesday, school-aged children accounted for 174 cases, and since Monday, 91 children aged 5 to 10 years, 37 children aged 11 to 13 years, and children aged 14 to 17 years. Is 46 cases. Since Monday, an additional 16,717 vaccines have been administered, bringing the total number of vaccines in the state to 4,254,139. In the last 28 days, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19, 9 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and 3.5 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated. Will be. Man. Since February 1, 2021, unvaccinated people are 6.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19, 5.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and vaccinated with a positive COVID-19 test. It is 2.5 times that of. Man. An increase of 6,099 was tested on Tuesday, bringing the total number tested since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,036,145. Since Monday, an additional 13,521 tests have been conducted, for a total of 7,384,368 tests in Utah. The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,540 per day. The 7-day rolling average of “people over people” positive rate is 15.9%. The 7-day rolling average of “test overtest” positive rates is 10.6%. The total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak was 26,340, and 516 people are currently hospitalized due to this virus. Utah reports that since Monday, another 11 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 3,606. The reported deaths are: Male, 25-44 years old, living in Cash County, hospitalized at death Female, over 85 years old, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, 45-64 years old, living in Davis County, hospitalized at death Male, 65-84 years old, living in Utah County, hospitalized at death Male, 45-64 years old, living in Wasatch County, hospitalized at death Male, 65-84 years old, living in Utah County, hospitalized at death Male, 45-64 years old, living in Utah County, hospitalized at death Male, 45-64 years old, living in Salt Lake County, hospitalized at death A 65-84 year old female living in Utah County, hospitalized at the time of death Male, 65-84 years old, living in Weber County, hospitalized at death Female, over 85 years old, living in Weber County, not hospitalized at the time of death

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox13now.com/news/coronavirus/local-coronavirus-news/utah-reports-1-122-new-covid-19-cases-11-additional-deaths The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos