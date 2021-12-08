



Coimbatore Corporation will soon have 200 people engaged in the management of dengue fever. Citizens’ groups are in the process of temporarily recruiting 200 people (of which 100 are men) to join a team of 800 domestic breeding checkers to combat dengue fever by destroying mosquito breeding sources. Officials said. Kosha has grouped 100 men into a rapid response team to deploy in areas where cases of dengue fever have been reported. A man made a door-to-door canvassing near a dengue-positive house, destroying a breeding source for mosquitoes that stored fresh rainwater in which Aedes aegypti, the cause of dengue fever, bred. Kosha will also deploy teams at dengue hotspots, sources said, adding that citizenship will deploy 100 other workers for regular mosquito control operations. This was necessary because the city reported 120 cases of dengue fever in November this year, with an average of 10 to 15 cases per day. The city also saw a child die from dengue on November 28th. In addition, the city had dengue hotspots in districts 36, 37, 40, 41, 42, 16, 17, 18, 97, 9, 86, 79, 71 and 72. In these and other areas of the city, engaged workers also check the breeding sources of buildings under construction, locked homes, or vacant homes. They will also visit commercial facilities to see if the waste has turned into freshwater containers and mosquito breeding sources, sources said. Recently, Kosha has been involved with various types of commercial facility groups. In particular, we asked traders working in vulcanization and puncture stores to prevent obsolete tires from becoming a breeding source for mosquitoes. As efforts continued, civic groups seized three tons of obsolete tires, sources added. Home quarantine Health officials said citizens’ groups had put 76 people back from high-risk countries where cases of Omicron were reported into home quarantine. Kosha only sent them out of Coimbatore Airport after the initial test result was negative. Eight days after they arrived, Corporation was collecting samples for a second test. So far, none have been COVID-19 positive, so no sample has been sent for genomic sequencing to determine if the viral variant is omicron, sources said. Stated. The company also contacted 76 people daily by phone to inquire about their health.

