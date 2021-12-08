Dallas County Prepares COVID-19 Omicron Variant – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth





Dallas County has not yet recorded a confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but authorities say it is preparing as if it were already in the county. They encourage vaccinations and other measures that have been used to combat COVID-19 through pandemics. Dr. Philip Juan, director of health at Dallas County, said the holiday season could help spread the virus. “It’s getting colder, so we’re closer as people are more inside. We don’t want to see what the coming weeks and months will look like,” he said. A Harris County female with no recent travel history tested positive for the Omicron variant.Marks the first known case in Texas on Monday. “Omicron can spread to many urban areas we don’t know yet. But the health expert’s advice on Omicron is the same as on Delta Air Lines. Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County. “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get vaccinated. If your vaccination was shortly before, you’ll be encouraged. Wear a mask indoors.” Jenkins encouraged people with COVID-19 symptoms to avoid work and be tested. JJ Koch, Dallas County Commissioner, said the highly contagious Omicron variant could cause more serious problems. “I’m going to see everything we didn’t want in terms of increasing transmission. The virus is heading in that direction, and people are heading in that direction. Therefore, from where I stand. The policy implication of is that when we reach that peak, the most vulnerable will be very vulnerable, “Koch said. Huang said Dallas County is already pushing for booster shots to improve the protection of vulnerable people, but it’s too early to come to a conclusion about Omicron. “There is evidence that it is very easy to spread, but there is probably some early evidence that it is not a very serious disease, but it is still early,” Huang said. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price complained of a shortage of supplies at a recent county-sponsored vaccination event, discouraging people from seeking vaccination. He said he did not have enough vaccine doses at one event and not enough promised gift cards at another event. “When we go there, we expect them to have all the tools they promise to have. I had some problems, but it’s It’s unacceptable, “says Price. Officials said they would plan more vaccination events and secure more gift cards. Health directors said that now that vaccines are widely available, far more people are vaccinated at pharmacies and grocery stores than at county events.

