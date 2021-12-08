Pfizer vaccines provide some protection against Omicron, laboratory studies suggest.





A report from South Africa provided the first glimpse of how vaccinated people would fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In laboratory experiments, Omicron appears to slow down the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but also suggests that people receiving booster shots may be better protected. In a study published online on Tuesday, antibodies produced by vaccinated people were far less successful in preventing Omicron variants from infecting cells than other forms of coronavirus. I found out. Scientists said the results were a little worrisome, but they didn’t cause a panic. Data show that vaccinated people spread rapidly in South Africa, Dozens of countries In the world.

However, vaccines stimulate a variety of immune responses, not just antibodies. Therefore, these experiments provide an incomplete picture of how well the vaccine protects against hospitalization or death from Omicron. “I think there will be many infections, but I’m not sure if this will lead to a system disruption,” said Alex Seagull, a virologist at the African Institute of Health in Durban, South Africa, in an interview. rice field. “My guess is that it’s under control.” Dr. Cigar and his colleagues have grown the virus at a blazing rate over the past two weeks and tested antibodies against it. “If I don’t die from the virus, I’ll die from fatigue,” he said. Originally, Dr. Cigal was afraid that the vaccine might not provide any protection. It is possible that the Omicron variant has evolved a new way of entering cells, which would have rendered the antibody from the vaccine useless. “Then all our efforts would be rubbish,” he said. Fortunately, it turns out that is not the case. Dr. Cigar and his colleagues used antibodies from six people who had never been vaccinated with Covid-19 and were vaccinated against Pfizer. They also analyzed the antibodies of six other people infected before receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Researchers have found that antibodies from all volunteers performed worse against Omicron than against previous versions of the coronavirus. Overall, the efficacy of the antibody against Omicron has dropped dramatically, about 40 times less than what was seen when tested with previous versions of the virus. Its low levels of antibody may not be able to prevent the breakthrough Omicron infection. The Rockefeller University virologist Theodora Hatzio Anou, who was not involved in the study, said the numbers were not surprising. “That’s more or less what we expected,” she said. The results may help explain some of the hottest superspreader events caused by Omicron.Virus at a Christmas party in a Norwegian office Seems to be infected At least half of the 120 vaccinated participants. Dr. Cigal Presentation Results on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. His team found a clear difference between the two volunteers. The six unvaccinated antibodies were very vulnerable to Omicron. However, of the volunteers vaccinated with Covid-19 prior to vaccination, 5 out of 6 still responded fairly strongly. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/4 New Covid treatment. Two Covid-19 pills by Merck and Pfizer, need to do it Availablee Immediately.. These new treatment options may be just the beginning. Scientists say they need an arsenal of drugs to deploy against new variants, especially if those enemies erode the protection of existing vaccines. One of the reasons for the difference is that people who are vaccinated after infection produce higher levels of antibodies than those who are not infected. Dr. Cigar said the experiments wouldn’t be able to say much about how well boosters protect against Omicron until researchers directly test antibodies from those who receive them. However, he thought that increasing antibody levels would provide good protection. “The more you have, the better you will be,” he said. Christian Andersen, an infectious disease researcher at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, who was not involved in the new study, agreed that booster shots are likely to help dodge new variants.

“I hope the boosters will restore a better level of protection,” he said. “And, importantly, early clinical data from South Africa suggest that immunity from vaccines or previous infections is still effective in preventing the more severe Covid-19.” Dr. Hatziioannou wasn’t very sure about the booster. She and her colleagues are experimenting with antibodies from boosters to see if they provide the same strong protections found in people vaccinated after infection. “I want to say yes, but I have to wait,” she said. Pfizer and Moderna are testing vaccines against Omicron and say they can produce a vaccine specifically tailored to the variant in about three months. Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said the study increased the need to accelerate the development of Omicron-specific shots. Uncertainty remains about how widespread the mutant will be, but he said the best way to restore protection against Omicron is to give people a vaccine that contains the genetic information of Omicron. .. “Given the very large reduction in neutralizing antibody titers seen here in Omicron, it is certainly worth moving forward as soon as possible by making an Omicron-specific vaccine, as long as it seems. It may spread widely. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/07/health/omicron-variant-pfizer-vaccine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos