First, small studies suggest that Omicron is a greater threat to Covid-19 immunity.

NS Small, spare study We have found that how well vaccine-induced antibodies are targeted is significantly reduced. Omicron variant Of the coronavirus. However, studies have found that this variant did not completely dodge immune fighters.

The results support the hypothesis that the Omicron variant poses a greater threat to immunity to Covid-19 than other mutants, but experts say. The impact on real-world protection is limited..

This study does not include people who received boosters, but those who were previously infected and then vaccinated or who received boosters have higher levels of dose to Omicron. It is also suggested that protection needs to be maintained.

The unreviewed data posted online on Tuesday is part of the first public announcement of the impact of Omicron on immune protection. The results are also expected in a sense.

Based on the number and details of mutations acquired by the Omicron mutant, experts predicted a decrease in neutralizing activity. Basically, because of the mutation, the neutralizing antibody produced by the vaccine does not recognize this version of the virus and the original form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that the Covid vaccine is currently targeting.

In this study, Alex Sigal of the African Institute of Health and a team of colleagues used Omicron variants in the blood or serum of 12 people vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech regimen. During the first wave of South Africa, six people had previously had Covid-19.





Scientists have found that overall neutralization to Omicron was reduced by a factor of 41 compared to the early morphology of the coronavirus. This is a substantial decline, but not necessarily a catastrophic decline. “The escape wasn’t perfect,” the researchers said.

In particular, five of the previously infected participants maintained “relatively high neutralization.” [levels] With Omicron. “

It is the author and outside experts that previous infections combined with vaccination, or primary vaccination combined with booster doses, enhance the body’s neutralizing power, even against evolved mutants such as Omicron. He said he could.

“The fact that there is detectable neutralization in the sera of infected and vaccinated people is a good sign,” Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, said in an email. “That means there are cross-reactive antibodies out there … we need more of them, and that’s probably what the third shot is doing.”

Many experts say their best guess Omicron can lead to more groundbreaking infections and reinfections, but for most people, protection against more serious consequences remains. New research gives the hypothesis credibility.

Larissa Thackray, a virologist at Washington University in St. Louis, added data about previously infected people, but said in an email that “a one-41st reduction is a big blow and not a good omen to prevent infection.” I am writing. “Suggest that these people and those potentially triple vaccinated may work.”

Florian Krammer, a vaccine scholar at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, interpreted the results in a similar way.

“There doesn’t seem to be much of a neutralizing effect left” for people vaccinated with Pfizer, Kramer said, with similar results for people vaccinated with Moderna and those previously vaccinated with Covid-19. He added that he was expecting. This means that protection against infection is “minor”, Kramer wrote in a Twitter message.

However, Kramer speculated that protection against severe illness would remain “strong.”

“The situation will look much better for those who have been vaccinated since they were infected and those who have been boosted,” he wrote.

These neutralization studies only measure how well these types of antibodies recognize a particular variant. Experts say that other layers of the immune system, including T cells, may be less affected by viral mutations and protect people from more serious consequences, even if the infection cannot be completely stopped. It states that it is more important.

The work by Sigal and his colleagues is just one of many expected studies investigating the effects of Omicron on immunoprotection and various vaccines. Experts said they would like to see results from more than 12 participants. On twitterSigal said this was the first dataset and “the results can be adjusted as more experiments are performed.”

Experts are also investigating whether it is Omicron Highly contagious and can compete with the world’s predominant delta variant And if Disease severity Because of that Changed compared to other variants..

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan’s vaccine and infectious disease tissue, said in a Twitter message that the results of the new study were “quite promising” based on the analysis of the mutation. However, she added, “I was relieved that I did not exceed my expectations for a reduction in neutralization.”

New studies have shown that the ACE2 receptor in human cells, which the coronavirus uses to infect cells, is still required for Omicron to invade the cells. And on Twitter, Cigal made an optimistic note about what he and his colleagues found.

“This was better than I expected from Omicron.” He wrote.. “The fact that we still need the ACE2 receptor and the escape is incomplete represents a daunting problem with the tools we have obtained.”