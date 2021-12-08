Long Beach confirms first coronavirus case of Omicron mutant – Daily News

City health officials confirmed Tuesday, December 7, that residents of Long Beach were infected with an omicron variant of the coronavirus, recording the first known case in a large seaside city and the fourth in Los Angeles County. Did.

The city received confirmation of the case on Monday, officials said, Los Angeles County on the same day. Reported the second and third cases..

The Long Beach case is separate from other cases previously confirmed by LA County, said Jennifer Rice Epstein, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Health and Human Services. Therefore, people on Long Beach are the fourth case in the entire county.

According to city health officials, three people who confirmed that Los Angeles County had the Omicron variant had mild symptoms, but residents of Long Beach were asymptomatic.

The city’s health department said in a statement that residents of Long Beach were completely vaccinated.

The Health Department of a city separate from LA County has urged people to take precautions against COVID-19, as the county authorities have recently done.

“At this point, the effects of Omicron are not completely known,” said the Ministry of Health. When you feel sick or exposed to COVID-19.

“The more people we get vaccinated, the less likely it is that any variant, including Omicron, will gain a foothold in our community,” the agency added in a statement.

As of Sunday, about 84% of adults on Long Beach had been vaccinated. About 73% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 were shot. And as of Sunday, 13% of Long Beach children between the ages of 5 and 11 were shot.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, 83% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 74% have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures. Of all eligible residents over the age of 5, 76% were vaccinated at least once and 68% were fully vaccinated.

Black residents continue to be the lowest percentage, with only 55% receiving at least one dose. The percentage was 60% for Latins, 73% for Caucasians, and 82% for Asians.

Much remains unknown about Omicron variants. However, although it may be more contagious than other variants, it suggests that early signs may not be as serious. Of course, at least on Long Beach, more people may be infected with the Omicron variant than we have seen.

This is due to how only some of the tests performed by the city are sent for gene sequencing and mutations are determined.

According to the Department of Health, residents of Long Beach, who tested positive, returned to the city on November 29 after traveling abroad, although not in southern Africa.

Each of the three cases reported by LA County also involved people traveling abroad.

The first person identified on Thursday recently traveled to South Africa, the apparent origin of the subspecies.

A USC student, the second person whose county tested positive on Monday morning, traveled to the East Coast for a vacation. The third person identified on Monday night recently traveled from West Africa.

Due to concerns that vacation trips have begun and winter surges may continue, health officials have warned people to pay special attention when leaving town.

“This latest case of the Omicron variant in Los Angeles County highlights how important safety measures are during travel,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at LA County, in a statement. “These requirements include negative tests before boarding the plane, wearing masks, and not traveling when sick. Residents also have them and all their travel companions completely. You should consider delaying your trip until you are vaccinated. “

On Tuesday, the county reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths, increasing the overall virus-related deaths to 27,262.

An additional 941 infections were reported, with 1,538,451 pandemics throughout the county.

As of Tuesday, the moving average daily rate for those who tested positive for the virus was 1.4%.

As of Tuesday, there were 650 COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals in Los Angeles County, up from 629 on Monday, according to state statistics. The number of patients treated in the intensive care unit was 149, down from 151 the day before.

According to the latest figures, about 1.32% of the more than 6.1 million complete vaccinated people in the county were positive. A total of 2,680 vaccinated people were hospitalized at a rate of 0.044% and 503 died at a rate of 0.008%.

All of this emphasizes what the health authorities have stated as the crucial importance of vaccines.

“It’s still important to get vaccinated and boosted as vacation trips and rallies begin,” Feller said in a statement on Monday evening. “Vaccines are effective against delta variants and early strains of the virus, and we can continue to expect approved vaccines to also provide some protection against Omicron.”