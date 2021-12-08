Rapid testing identifies the efficacy of the antibody against the COVID-19 mutant–ScienceDaily

Biomedical engineers at Duke University want to quickly and easily assess how well human neutralizing antibodies fight infections from multiple variants of COVID-19, including Delta and the newly discovered Omicron variant. I devised a test for.

This test may tell physicians how well the patient is protected from new mutants and variants that are currently prevalent in the community, or conversely, monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with COVID-19. I have.The test is explained online in the journal on December 3rd Science Advances.

Cameron Wolff, an associate professor at Duke University School of Medicine, said: “As we successfully vaccinate more and more people, the potential for mutants to more radically avoid vaccine-induced antibody neutralization is one of the protracted fears. And if that fear comes true, if Omicron turns out to be the worst case scenario-how can we know fast enough? “

“While developing a point-of-care test for COVID-19 antibodies and biomarkers, I realized that there are several advantages to being able to detect the ability of antibodies to neutralize certain variants. We did the inspection based on the idea. ” Ashtosh Chilcoti, Alan L. Kaganov, a prominent professor and chairman of Duke’s biomedical engineering. “It took only a week or two to incorporate the delta variant into the test. It could easily be expanded to include the omicron variant. All that was needed was the pesplomer of this variant, which many groups around the world needed. We are using this. We are working hard on the production, including our group of Duke. “

Researchers call their test the COVID-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralization Assay, or CoVariant-SCAN for short. The testing technique relies on a polymer brush coating that acts as a kind of non-stick coating that prevents anything other than the desired biomarker from adhering to the test slide when wet. The high effectiveness of this non-stick shield makes the test very sensitive to low level targets. This approach allows researchers to print different molecular traps on different areas of the slide to catch multiple biomarkers at once.

In this application, researchers print a fluorescent human ACE2 protein, a cellular target of the infamous spike protein of the virus, on slides. It also prints peplomer unique to each variant of COVID-19 in various specific locations. When the test is run, the ACE2 protein separates from the slide and is trapped by the peplomer that remains attached to the slide, causing the slide to glow.

However, in the presence of neutralizing antibodies, the spike protein is unable to grab the ACE2 protein and the slides are less brilliant, demonstrating the effectiveness of the antibody. By printing different variants of the COVID-19 peplomer on different parts of the slide, researchers can see how effective the antibody is in preventing each variant from simultaneously latching on human cell targets. You can check it.

In this paper, researchers tested the technology in a variety of ways. They tried monoclonal antibodies derived from real patients or commercial prophylactic treatment of Regeneron. They also tested plasma from healthy vaccinated people and those who are currently infected with the virus.

“On all of our tests, the results were almost mimicking what we see in the literature,” said Jake Hegestad, a PhD student working at the Chilcoty Institute. “And in this case, not finding a new one is a good sign, because it means that our tests are working the same way we are currently using.”

They produce similar results, but the decisive difference between CoVariant-SCAN and current methods is the speed and ease with which they can produce results. Current common approaches require live virus isolation and cell culture. This can take more than 24 hours and requires a variety of safety measures and specially trained technicians. In contrast, CoVariant-SCAN does not require a live virus, is easy to use in most configurations, and takes less than an hour (sometimes only 15 minutes) to produce accurate results.

Going forward, Heggestad and Chilkoti Labs are working to streamline technology for mass-produced microfluidic chips and report results on just a few drops of blood, plasma, or other liquid samples containing antibodies. This approach has already proven to work in similar tests that distinguish COVID-19 from other coronaviruses.

“We want to visualize new variants in real time and understand who still has functional immunity,” Wolff said. “Furthermore, this suggests that there may be a technique that can rapidly evaluate the optimal synthetic monoclonal antibody for administration to patients with certain emergency mutations. Currently, we do it in real time. About epidemiological data that can be tracked a few weeks late because there is no way to know. “

“The reverse is also true,” continued Wolf. “To be able to pre-screen an individual’s antibodies to predict whether they are adequately protected against the particular variant they are encountering while traveling, or what is emerging in the area. So there is no way to do that, but tests like CoVariant-SCAN could enable all these scenarios. “

This work has been supported by the National Institutes of Health (K08HL130557, R01 AI159992, P30-CA014236, UC6AI058607), the National Science Foundation (CBET2029361), and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (HR0011-17-2-0069). rice field. ).