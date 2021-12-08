The first Omicron COVID case detected in Florida, one at Tampa VA Hospital

Florida has discovered the first known case of an omicron variant of the coronavirus.

State health officials said the first known case was identified on Monday in a COVID-19 patient in St. Lucie County. The Florida Department of Health states that it has launched a contact tracing effort to “identify possible exposures and implement the required quarantine and quarantine protocols.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that it was an Omicron strain late Tuesday. The state has not disclosed whether the patient was traveling abroad or was infected with the virus domestically.

Another case was confirmed at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa. The hospital announced on Tuesday. The patient has recently traveled abroad and is experiencing mild symptoms, a statement by spokesman Zoe Stag said.

Much is still unknown about Omicron variants. It was first confirmed in Botswana and South Africa in early November, but by then it had already spread around the world.So far, variants have been detected at least 17 states, and it now includes Florida..

Governor Ron DeSantis, while speaking at a press conference in Allsmer on Tuesday, downplayed the importance of the arrival of the Omicron variant in Florida and suggested that he was already in Florida.

“If you identify it in several places around the world, it has spread, hasn’t it?” DeSantis said. “Just because you haven’t identified it somewhere doesn’t mean it’s not there.”

He proposed to counter variants using the same strategy that Delta stocks adopted when they devastated the state in the summer. There are no restrictions or mask requirements.

“In Florida, we don’t let them restrain you. We don’t let them limit you,” he said. “We are not going to impose obligations on them. We are not going to close them to school. We are going to protect the freedom to make your decisions.”

One action he proposed to take as governor to combat the variant was to increase access to treatments such as monoclonal antibodies. This helps fight the virus once it is infected. By doing these treatments, if this is what they have to do, it is a good option for people. “

However, Regeneron Announced last week The COVID-19 antibody treatment may be less effective against the Omicron mutant. According to the company, the findings are based on laboratory analysis and computer modeling, with no direct data showing a decline in effectiveness. Regeneron’s Chief Science Officer The Wall Street Journal New drug trials are currently underway and more data will be available next month.

DeSantis makes no mention of COVID-19 vaccines or their respective boosts that can prevent infection. It is in line with his approach since the summer when he dropped support for vaccines amid rising anti-vaccine sentiment in conservative circles.

According to public health experts, vaccination is the best defense against getting infected with COVID-19 or being hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday, about 60% of eligible Floridians were fully vaccinated, including about 3 million inhabitants who received booster shots.

Currently, US health officials recommend that all adults receive booster 6 months after the second mRNA vaccination or 2 months after Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Children up to the age of 5 are also eligible for vaccination.

The CDC also suggests wearing masks in public indoor environments in high-incidence areas, regardless of vaccination status.

“We said it over and over again, and it’s worth repeating. Dr. Anthony Fauci was vaccinated and vaccinated if not vaccinated at a press conference last week. If you are vaccinated, get a booster vaccination and continue to use the mitigation method, the mask, to avoid congestion and poorly ventilated areas. “

Florida operates three laboratories for genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples collected throughout Florida. Approximately 3.5% of positive tests have been selected for the sequence in Florida. 3.6% It is ordered nationwide.

NS World Health Organization On November 26, Omicron was labeled as a “variant of concern” because of concerns that it is more infectious than the delta variant and may reinfect people who have recovered from previous COVID-19 infections.Since its identification, the Omicron variant has at least 38 countries, The World Health Organization reported on Friday.

However, delta variants remain a major COVID threat in the United States. total Over 99% of cases have caused a surge in hospitalizations in the north.According to the latest report, more than 105,000 Americans are positive per day 7-day average of cases..

Florida is recovering from the delta wave surge, but the 21-month pandemic resulted in a total of 3.7 million positive cases and 61,701 deaths, the state reported Friday.

The state reported 10,892 cases of coronavirus in the latest 7-day data collected from November 26th to December 2nd, with an average of approximately 1,560 infections per day. This is well below the delta peak, but the case is no longer down and is up slightly.

Experts warn that Florida may be seeing repeated summer delta surges without the necessary precautions.

Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida, said: “Even in an era when vaccines and masks that were very effective in preventing illness and death were widely available, we had record numbers for both.”

According to Salemi, many scientists still have to learn about Omicron variants, and Florida spreads during the warm winter months, unable to squeeze people into crowded areas like the heat wave of last summer. Therefore, it may benefit.

Early data from South Africa show that although it is already the predominant strain, it has caused more infections, but hospitalizations have not increased substantially.

“It doesn’t seem to be that serious so far,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. Told to CNN on Sunday.

However, it is difficult to determine the severity of a variant without knowing the vaccination status of each infected individual, Salemi said. “This emphasizes the general point that if you want to know this information, you need data stratified by vaccination status.”

Scientists have discovered that variants of Omicron show some of the new properties.

According to the CDC, it may be more susceptible to infection than the original coronavirus. However, it is unclear how it will be compared to the delta variant. This is an important difference. This is because highly contagious variants of the virus tend to push out less infectious versions.Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom show that Omicron variants are possible Make a victor appear..

If the Omicron variant is more contagious but less toxic, it may actually be good, said Elizabeth Haroran, a biostatistician at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Atlantic.. “If it can avoid the vaccine, but ultimately causes a less serious illness, it’s probably a step in the right direction.”

Omicron variants have more than 30 mutations in the virus’s external peplomer, allowing the virus to infect healthy human cells. These spike proteins allow antibodies in the immune system to identify and neutralize the virus. Due to the large number of mutations in Omicron’s spike structure, scientists are concerned about the ability of the immune system to fight new mutants.

South African researchers have found an increase in cases among people already infected, Recently published paper It has not been peer reviewed yet.

Manufacturers of the three vaccines currently approved in the United States (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) all state that they are studying the efficacy of the vaccine against the Omicron variant. Pfizer CEO Uğur Shahin said: Experimental result Measuring the effectiveness of his company’s vaccine against Omicron should be available next week. If a new version of the vaccine is needed, he said it could be ready in just 100 days.

DeSantis said that the coronavirus is something that people have to learn to live with.

“There will be variants,” he said. “It’s just a reality.”

•••

