Post-holiday COVID concerns surface in Minnesota

Indicators of COVID-19 severity increased after falling below Minnesota Thanksgiving, which reported 45 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, including teenagers in Hennepin County.

The COVID-19 death is the seventh since the pandemic began, involving people under the age of 19 in Minnesota, and a teenager involved in the recent pandemic wave this fall. Eighty-six percent of the 9,699 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota were associated with the elderly, but only 73% of deaths since July 1 were people aged 65 and over.

Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday celebrated the fact that 25% of children aged 5 to 11 received at least the first vaccination since they were qualified a month ago, with more COVID-19. I urged vaccination. Minnesota ranks 6th in the state and 22nd overall in vaccination progress in this age group, with an initial dose of 74.3% for people over the age of 5.

“The most important thing we can do to protect our families from the virus during this holiday season is to vaccinate them,” Walz said.

Health officials are monitoring the emergence of rapidly spreading omicron variants of the coronavirus worldwide, but so far the predominant delta variants continue to infect more Minnesota people. The 7-day moving average of new Minnesota infections temporarily dropped to 3,423 per day on Thanksgiving, but returned to 4,529 in the week leading up to December 3.

The positive rate of the state’s reported COVID-19 diagnostic test dropped to 10.1% in the week before the holidays due to an increase in tests for healthy individuals before family gatherings. It then rose to 11.5% in the seven days leading up to November 29, indicating a significant level of virus prevalence in Minnesota. It has not exceeded 11% since last December.

The state on Tuesday reported an additional 12,445 coronavirus infections, reflecting the viral activity detected over the weekend. The total number of coronavirus infections in Minnesota increased to 945,445, including 11,022 reinfections of people diagnosed with COVID-19 more than once.

Hospitalization for COVID-19 in Minnesota increased to 1,621 on Monday. This is a 2021 record that includes 335 people receiving intensive care due to respiratory problems and complications from infection.

The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue in unvaccinated Minnesota, despite being less than one-third of the state’s population. Allina Health reported that 323 of the 440 COVID-19 patients who were in the hospital on Monday were unvaccinated, along with 49 of the 54 patients on mechanical ventilation.

Minnesota had the highest new infection rates in the United States for most of the past month. This is a daunting reality for states with above average COVID-19 vaccination rates.

A pandemic model against the state’s long wave, which predicted a reduction in infections by mid-November. Florida experienced high infection and mortality rates during the delta wave this summer, but fluctuated in five months. Similarly, Montana experienced a more serious number this fall while the infection rate in Minnesota was gradually rising, but then declined.

Health officials suspect that Minnesota is suffering from unfortunate timing. This is because the COVID-19 wave, which was the most severe in the south this summer, traveled north in the same way that immunity began to weaken among early vaccinated people.

Curtis Story, co-creator of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 model, which is frequently used by Waltz and state health authorities, said: .. “Both of these increase the chances of the virus continuing, but cases are still rising.[Florida] In other states, cases receded before the immunity was more likely to be weakened. “

Immunity (at least immunity from the delta variant) appears to weaken 6 months after the first COVID-19 vaccination, so booster immunization is recommended for all adults. Minnesota ranks second among the states in which more than 38% of fully vaccinated adults are boosted, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mayo’s model predicts continued growth of COVID-19 in Minnesota, but in late December more people will be considered protected by post-infection booster or transient immunity. Will decrease.

Minnesota is one of more than 15 states that have identified infectious diseases involving Omicron variants that can also change pandemic trends. After being discovered in South Africa, it was labeled as a variant of concern because of its rapid spread and the potential to avoid immunity from vaccination or previous infections.

The first case in the state was reported Thursday from eight suspicious samples submitted for genomic sequencing. The results of the other four samples are pending, but the other four did not have the Omicron variant.