What Does Omicron Mutant Mean for Current and Future VaccinesExBulletin

Former Chief of Science at Operation Warp Speed ​​Monsef Slawi explains why he is confident in protecting existing vaccines against Omicron and how quickly variant-specific boosters can be developed.

Ali Shapiro, Host:

There are still many unclear points about the Omicron variant, but the COVID vaccine manufacturer is already preparing for it. NPR’s pharmaceutical correspondent Sydney Lumpkin reports on what the new variants mean for current vaccines.

SYDNEY LUPKIN, BYLINE: Omicron has more mutations than previous coronavirus variants, with only about 30 mutations in the pesplomer used to infect cells. And it worries some virologists. Because spikes are also part of the virus that vaccines use to teach our bodies cognition. After decades of developing vaccines in the pharmaceutical industry, I spoke with Moncef Slaoui, who led Operation Warp Speed, a vaccine initiative in the United States. Even if the vaccine-promoted antibody is less effective against Omicron, other parts of the immune system may help. Here’s how Slaoui explained it.

MONCEF SLAOUI: The competition between the rate at which a virus replicates and the rate at which an immune response eliminates the virus.

LUPKIN: Vaccines stimulate the immune system and give it memory.

SLAOUI: I believe that our ability to initiate a rapid immune response is always there to get rid of the virus. And clear it-maybe we’ll be in for a day or two. Maybe you will cough. Maybe we have a little fever. But we never get seriously ill.

LUPKIN: Slaoui says vaccines don’t just make antibodies. They also create cellular responses, including B cells and T cells. In particular, T cells should be able to recognize and react to some of the Omicron variants called epitopes, even if the spike proteins are different.

SLAOUI: There are still many potential T cell epitopes because they are spread throughout the protein sequence. That’s why it makes me more cautious and optimistic. But obviously you have to wait for the data.

LUPKIN: Vaccine makers are already preparing, just in case. Moderna states that it is quickly working on Omicron’s unique boosters. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told The Wall Street Journal today that it may be possible to prepare an Omicron-specific vaccine by March. When will it be clear if a new vaccine is needed? Slaoui remembers discussing with a colleague at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases how to deal with new variants.

SLAOUI: It is very important to have pre-established standards for what causes the fact that we start immunizing people again.

LUPKIN: For him, if the hospitalization rate of vaccinated people is significantly higher in the new variant than in the old variant, ultimately the vaccine will not prevent all cases of COVID. , Aimed to reduce serious illness. If you need Omicron boosters, there is some flexibility in how the Food and Drug Administration determines them. We also spoke with Norman Baylor, the former director of the FDA Vaccine Research Review Bureau. He said he looked at how the authorities approved what the FDA would demand from Omicron-specific boosters, emphasizing that it wasn’t yet clear if a new booster would be needed.

NORMAN BAYLOR: Some clinical data was needed. The data were immunogenicity data or antibody response data for individuals who received other vaccines.

LUPKIN: This is a new variant, so this time the agency may need a little more data. But don’t expect it to take long enough to study the first round of vaccines. This is where mRNA technology comes in, says Slaoui.

SLAOUI: The beauty of technology is very flexible.

Within the LUPKIN: mRNA vaccine, it is easier to switch to a new variant than other types of vaccines. Slaoui fine-tunes the vaccine between 1 week and 10 days after scientists first learn the sequence of new mutants and immediately begins producing several doses for study in animals. Say you can. He states that it will take three months to design, manufacture, test, and submit to the FDA a new vaccine. Scientists are building on what they have already learned during the pandemic process, so it could happen so quickly. Sydney Lupkin, NPR News.

