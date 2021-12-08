Pharmacist promoting COVID-19 booster during national influenza vaccination week





This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and this year pharmacists are using it not only for influenza vaccines but also for promoting COVID-19 boosters. “If the patient is eligible for a booster at this point, both the COVID and COVID vaccines can be co-administered. Dr. Amy Lin Safari, CVS Pharmacy Manager, said last year’s influenza. The season wasn’t too serious as many people took more precautions for the pandemic. “This year, vaccinated people do more and do things outdoors again. We expect more cases of influenza because we are doing this, “says Safari. The spread of COVID-19 It is also expected that the threat will continue during the winter. To better protect yourself, pharmacists recommend getting both a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster as soon as possible. It’s an inactivated vaccine, so it’s consistent with co-administration, and it really makes it really easy to protect patients from COVID and the flu at the same time, “says Safaty. The COVID-19 booster will be available to adults 6 months after receipt. Two months after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson. For more information on how to book and where to go, please visit www.cvshealth.com.

