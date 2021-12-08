Jarvis: Superspreader Party — It’s clear that someone violated public health rules

Photo by HANDOUT / / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Article content How did 44 people get infected with COVID-19 at a party where everyone was supposed to be vaccinated?

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content Maybe some people haven’t been vaccinated. Dr. Wasim Sard, Chief of Staff of Windsor Regional Hospital, said: “The possibility is astronomically low.” According to Windsor Star, at least one person was quarantined after a family tested positive for COVID-19 at a party of about 75 people at an elite restaurant in Kingsville on November 18. .. Elite co-owner and manager Bimi Rexhepi said Tuesday that a group of people at the event later told him about him. “They’re saying that their family was in quarantine … and they should have been in quarantine, but they just went out,” he said.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content Rexhepi said the person was said to have used fake evidence of vaccination to attend the party. Another source with family knowledge confirmed that one member had COVID-19 and was in quarantine. The second person in the household ordered to quarantine is also believed to have attended the party. “Most” of the people there were also unvaccinated, sources said. Rexhepi claims that his staff checked evidence of vaccination. “I did it, of course. I’ll check it,” he said. This is the largest outbreak in restaurants in the region since the pandemic. And the impact is enormous. “There is a great risk that this outbreak can spread beyond the restaurant community,” medical officer Dr. Shanker Nessaly told a briefing on Monday.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued an emergency alert on Friday, causing a “high-risk situation” and “immediately test” for all restaurants and their families from November 18th to December 2nd. Like. ” “ According to Nesaturai, 75 people attended the party. “Usually, one infected person can infect multiple people, sometimes 3 to 6 people,” he said. The number of virus reproductions here was 1.3 at the time of the last epidemiological summary last Thursday. This means that the number of cases is increasing exponentially. According to Nesathurai, 70 of the parties are also involved in workplaces in the area, some of which may be related to the housing of migrant agricultural workers. He said employers are being asked to be “especially vigilant” when screening employees for the potential for COVID-19.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content Kingsville also has lower vaccination rates than other areas, he said. Only 55.6 percent of the town’s zip code is vaccinated. As a result, hundreds of people can infect that one party. There were 42 cases on Monday. By Tuesday, there were two more. And if any of these people are not vaccinated, they can become seriously ill and already from an increase in COVID-19 cases and an unusually high prevalence of other respiratory illnesses. You will need care in a tense hospital. There is also a lot of collateral damage. The elite was closed indefinitely, the Christmas party was canceled, and 20 employees were fired while public health officials were investigating what happened. The Health Unit also imposes new restrictions on all restaurants and bars in the region, limiting them to 50% of their vacation capacity.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content Some people don’t go to restaurants now because they can’t be relieved. If the party has people who ignore public health rules, they should be prosecuted under the Ontario Resumption Act. Public health officials have filed 98 charges for violations this year. But if this event is as bad as it looks, they need to give an example. But now, everyone in this community is being punished with new restrictions instead, including those who have done everything they were asked to do, were vaccinated, and obeyed public health regulations. On Monday, Nesathurai said of ignoring public health regulations in restaurants and bars: No civil servant wants to use executive authority. I hope I can persuade people to follow the guidance. If you have individuals … If you have non-compliant companies, we will do our best to make them compliant. “

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content It wasn’t a strong message, especially if the incidents were on the rise for a month, but it was blocked under the state’s previous rubrics and new restrictions have just been announced. Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Revives Strict COVID-19 Restrictions More than 40 people infected with COVID at Kingsville restaurant People need to know what happened, and what’s happening about it so that if someone violates public health rules, the company can run and people can feel safe. You need to know. This pandemic is 21 months old. Charge people who ignore the rules — it’s a strong message. Saad compared it to the speed limit. If they are not forced, people will not obey them. “If an unenforced public health order is in place, people tend not to comply with it, and as a result, there is a risk of a superspreader event like it happened. In Kingsville.” [email protected]

Share this article on social networks